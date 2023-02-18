The latest U.S. Department of Agriculture cattle inventory report puts the total number at 89.3 million head, consistent with trade expectations for a 3% decline from a year ago as the industry continues into a fourth consecutive year of contraction.

That’s approaching inventory lows last seen in 2014 and 2015 at the start of the current cycle, when producers began rebuilding following the drought in 2012, according to Jason Franken, agricultural economist at Western Illinois University and contributor to the University of Illinois farmdoc team.

