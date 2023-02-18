The latest U.S. Department of Agriculture cattle inventory report puts the total number at 89.3 million head, consistent with trade expectations for a 3% decline from a year ago as the industry continues into a fourth consecutive year of contraction.
That’s approaching inventory lows last seen in 2014 and 2015 at the start of the current cycle, when producers began rebuilding following the drought in 2012, according to Jason Franken, agricultural economist at Western Illinois University and contributor to the University of Illinois farmdoc team.
“The report mostly confirms anticipated effects of current drought conditions, and with limited availability of pasture and hay, further contraction seems likely,” Franken said.
Cows and heifers that have calved total 38.3 million head — also nearly 3% below last year. “That’s the smallest beef cow inventory since 1962,” Franken said. “As further evidence of continued contraction, beef replacement heifers are down about 6% from a year ago, while dairy replacement heifers and other heifers are down 2% and 3%, respectively. Overall, the inventory of all heifers weighing 500 pounds or more is down about 4%, compared to expectations for just a 2% decline.”
In light of smaller inventory and cattle-on-feed numbers, beef production is anticipated to be 6.5% lower in 2023 than last year. Lower availability of beef is expected to constrain U.S. per capita beef consumption to about 56.3 pounds per person in 2023, compared to more than 59 pounds in 2022, or around 5% lower. Meanwhile, exports are projected to be 13% lower this year, which also reflects how anticipated beef production and strong beef exports in recent years.
“All things considered, prices in 2023 are likely to exceed those of the last couple of years. In fact, current conditions are even bringing about speculation on the possibility of exceeding record prices last set in the fourth quarter of 2014. That seems feasible for fat cattle, which are already trading around $156 per hundredweight, or about $9 more than in the first quarter of 2014,” Franken said.
“If improved weather and forage and hay prospects lead producers to retain more heifers earlier instead of sending them to feedlots, higher prices may be realized even sooner.”
Pesticide Safety Education Month
University of Missouri Extension pesticide safety specialist Sam Polly encourages farmers and homeowners to focus on safety in February during National Pesticide Safety Education Month.
Polly and his team work to raise awareness for pesticide safety education and share best practices.
“Read the label every time you use a pesticide to ensure you are using the pesticide correctly,” Polly said. “Pesticides are critical to agriculture, home pest control, food safety and human health. They play an important role in food production as well as in laws and recreational settings. Proper use helps maintain pesticides as important tools in our pest-control toolbox.”
In addition to agricultural products, pesticides include common household products such as insect repellents, antimicrobials and disinfectants.
The Environmental Protection Agency offers several tips, including:
• Store pesticides in their original containers with proper labels. Store in a separate, locked area out of direct sunlight.
• Use personal protective equipment such as respirators, gloves and chemical-resistant clothing when working with pesticides.
• Store pesticides out of the reach of children and pets.
• Use the amount specified on the label. Using more will not be more effective and may harm you and the environment.
• Wash hands with soap and water after using a pesticide. Wash clothes that have been in contact with pesticides immediately and separately from other items.
• Don’t let children and pets enter sprayed areas while they are still wet.
• Keep pesticides away from food and dishes.
• Use pesticides in a well-ventilated area.
• Clean spills immediately. Keep materials such as activated charcoal, vermiculite, absorbent clay, pet littler, ground corncobs and sawdust at the storage site to soak up spills and leaks.
• Dispose of unwanted pesticides at a hazardous waste collection site or event.
