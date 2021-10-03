The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s September Hogs and Pigs report puts inventories up from last quarter but down from last year and well below the pre-report expected range.
The decline in lighter weight-class hogs partly reflects that the June-August pig crop, at 6% smaller than last year, also is below the low end of pre-report expectations, said Jason Franken, agricultural economist at Western Illinois University and contributor to the University of Illinois farmdoc team.
“With annual averages of 10.98 and 11.03 pigs per litter in 2019 and 2020, respectively, the number seems on pace with the upward trend observed over the last decade,” he said.
“Still, the smaller pig crop should imply a similarly smaller slaughter this winter. Farrowing intentions for the fall and winter, respectively, are down 4% and up 1% from the prior year, which suggests that slaughter levels in subsequent periods aren’t in danger of getting much above year-ago levels, making it difficult to replenish frozen stocks of pork.”
The USDA forecast U.S. per capita pork consumption at 50.3 pounds per person in 2021, with the number rising slightly to 50.9 pounds per person in 2022, both of which remain lower than pre-COVID-19 levels around 52 pounds in 2019 and 2020.
Forecasted exports for the remainder of 2021 are trimmed based on expectations of continued lower Chinese demand, Franken said. The USDA estimates U.S. pork exports to be 1.575 billion pounds in the third quarter of 2021, or about 3.2% lower than last year, with fourth quarter exports revised 25 million pounds lower than last month’s forecast but still higher than last year.
“All in all, total pork exports for 2021 are expected to exceed 2020 levels by about 1%, and then drop by about 0.5 % to 7.3 billion pounds in 2022. Even with decreased Chinese demand, exports should remain fairly strong,” Franken said.
Hog prices tend to be higher in the second and third quarters, with lower prices in the first and fourth quarters.
“Consistent with that pattern, prices are forecast to drop to an average of $85.12/cwt for the fourth quarter of 2021, reflecting a balancing of expectations for supply and exports being revised lower for the near term,” Franken said.
“For 2022, prices are forecast to average $81.20/cwt in the first quarter and then rise seasonally to $87.30/cwt and $89.60/cwt in the second and third quarters.”
Calf weaning
Weaning at home reduces stress and improves profit in calves, but more than half are weaned on the trailer on the way to the sale barn.
Calves face many types of stress in their early days, including weaning, castration, vaccinations, diet changes and transportation. Stress increases their risk of contracting a respiratory disease when entering the feedlot.
University of Missouri Extension beef nutritionist Eric Bailey said 17% of calves entering the feedlot show signs of respiratory disease — which costs the beef industry $800 million each year.
“At home” techniques for weaning include:
• Nose clips in the nostril, which prevent the calf from sucking and encourage them to eat hay and feed concentrates. After the nose clip is removed, calves are physically separated from their dams. This low-stress method costs about $2.25 per nose flap.
• Fence line weaning puts calves on one side of the fence and mama cows on the other side for five to seven days after weaning. Fence line weaning improves performance and helps calves bawl less.
Calves that don’t eat well after weaning face risk for illness, generally 14 to 28 days after weaning. Producers can encourage drinking and eating by placing physical barriers within the pen so that calves must walk past water and feed sources.
Find more information on weaning and other beef and forage topics on MU Extension’s Integrated Pest Management YouTube channel at youtube.com/user/MUIPM.