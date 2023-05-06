A simple addition to corn bran could boost the grain’s nutritional value by up to 35% in a benefit for people relying on it for a large portion of their diet.
In a new study, University of Illinois scientists show it’s possible to increase iron up to 35% and zinc up to 15% compared to parent lines simply by adding cell layers in the bran.
Study co-authors Jack Juvik and Michael Paulsmeyer focused on the aleurone layer, typically a single layer of cells sitting just inside the outer coating of a corn kernel. Although it only makes up about 2% of the total volume of the kernel, the aleurone is rich in proteins and micronutrients.
A few rare corn varieties produce multiple aleurone layers naturally, but until now, no one had looked at how these extra layers could be manipulated to affect the nutritional quality of the grain. Juvik and Paulsmeyer sourced two MAL lines, one yellow variety and one blue, from the Maize Genetics Cooperation Stock Center and quickly started making crosses with normal corn varieties to learn how the MAL trait is inherited and how it can change the grain’s nutritional value.
“Using molecular markers, we can take a little sample of the seed, do a DNA analysis and identify whether the seedline will have the trait we want,” Juvik said. ‘It saves a great deal of time and energy compared to traditional breeding where you have to plant all the seeds you have and wait until they mature to see if the trait is there.”
The researchers also tested the nutritional quality of MAL offspring compared to the single-aleurone-layer parents. In addition to higher iron and zinc, offspring from the blue MAL parents produced 20 to 30% more anthocyanin, a red to purple pigment prized in the food manufacturing industry as a natural alternative to artificial colorants.
MAL is a simple and promising trait to increase nutrition and anthocyanin content in corn, but Juvik said more work still needs to be done.
“We hope we can improve zinc and iron content to a level where staple diets, which can be upwards of 50 to 70% maize, can provide enough micronutrients to overcome nutritional problems, particularly in pregnant women and very young children,” Juvik said. “That’s the target. It’s a big if, but it looks promising enough to continue this work.”
Seeding summer annuals
A University of Missouri Extension livestock specialist urges cattle producers to use summer annuals to thicken pasture stands or begin the renovation of cool-season perennial pastures.
“Crabgrass, pearl millet and Sudan grass are summer annual grasses that can be seeded now to strengthen the summer grazing rotation,” Patrick Davis said.
If plans are to renovate cool-season pastures, pearl millet and Sudan grass are good forages to help begin the “spray, smoother, spray” renovation process and provide grazing in the summer months.
Davis recommends that cattle producers begin grazing crabgrass at 8 to 10 inches and not grazing lower than 3 inches. Crabgrass typically can be grazed about 30 to 45 days after planting. Begin grazing Sudan grass at a height greater than 24 inches to prevent prussic acid poisoning.
Since pearl millet does not cause prussic acid poisoning in cattle, begin grazing it at a height range of 18 to 30 inches. Davis urges grazing these forages about 45 to 60 days after planting and not grazing them below 10 inches.
“Nitrate toxicity can be an issue with Sudan grass and pearl millet during summer drought,” he said.
Lespedeza is a summer annual legume that, if seeded in April, can thicken thin cool-season pasture stands and strengthen the pasture grazing rotation during summer. Davis said this non-bloating legume mixes well with cool season pastures, tolerates drought and helps dilute fescue toxicosis issues. Though an annual, it will come back each year if allowed to reseed itself.
