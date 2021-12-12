As climate conditions change, the ranges of tree species are shifting, especially toward cooler or wetter sites.
A new Stanford analysis provides some of the first empirical evidence that wildfire is accelerating this process, likely by reducing competition from established species.
The study, published in November in Nature Communications, raises questions about how to manage land in an era of shifting ecosystems — a key with a new infrastructure bill that allocates more than $5 billion for forest restoration and wildfire risk reduction.
Past research has shown that plant ranges are shifting to higher, cooler elevations at an average rate of almost five feet per year. To better understand the distance, directions and rate at which tree ranges are shifting, study co-authors Avery Hill and Chris Field looked at how the phenomenon is affected by wildfire, a potent and widespread driver of ecosystem structure and composition in the western United States.
Using U.S. Forest Service data collected from over 74,000 plots across nine Western states, the researchers identified tree species that are shifting their ranges toward cooler, wetter sites. Then they compared the rate of these range shifts between places that were burned by wildfire and places that were not.
Of eight species that had seedlings growing in climates significantly different from mature trees of the same species, Hill and Field found strong evidence that two — Douglas fir and canyon live oak — had larger range shifts in areas that burned than in areas that did not, perhaps because burned areas with their open canopies and scorched understory present less competition from other plant species.
The findings demonstrate not only that fire can accelerate tree migration, but that some species may be slowing the range shifts of others through competition.
“This study highlights a natural mechanism that can help forests remain healthy, even in the face of small amounts of climate change,” Field said. “It also illustrates the way that ecosystem processes often have several layers of controls, a feature that emphasizes the value of detailed understanding for effective management.”
Antibiotic changes
Under new Food and Drug Administration guidance, antibiotics used by livestock producers and currently available over the counter will require a veterinarian’s prescription in 2023.
“This will end over-the-counter sales of antibiotics,” University of Missouri Extension veterinarian Craig Payne said.
For producers with a valid veterinarian-client-patient relationship, the impact will be minimal, Payne said, but if producers don’t have a VCPR, now is the time to find a veterinarian to work with to ensure future access to antibiotics.
Under a VCPR, a veterinarian must have sufficient knowledge of the operation to make medical judgements, Payne said, and it also means producers agree to follow the vet’s instructions.
Many antibiotics used in the feed or drinking water of livestock moved in 2017 from over-the-counter status to requiring a Veterinary Feed Directive or prescription. A small percentage remained available OTC in other forms, such as injectables, intramammary tubes and boluses, Payne said, and the new guidance, GFI #263, specifically targets that small group.
Antibiotics won’t necessarily have to be purchased through a veterinarian, Payne said, but a prescription will be required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.