Eating black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day is a tradition said to bring wealth and good fortune in the new year.
Black-eyed peas (Vigna unguiculata), also known as cowpeas, are a type of bean. Several parts of the plant are edible, including the leaves and the small, immature pods, but it is most often eaten as a dry shelled pea.
A common variety of black-eyed peas with a bush-type growth habit is Arkansas Blackeye #1, while a common vining type is California Blackeye #5.
“With a bit of work in the garden, black-eyed peas can grow successfully in Missouri,” University of Missouri Extension horticulturist Michele Warmund said. “Eating a dish of homegrown black-eyed peas just might change your fate and fortune in the new year.”
The custom dates to around A.D. 500 when people ate black-eyed peas for luck during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year. In the U.S., eating black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day is a southern tradition for good fortune in the coming year. When eaten with cornbread and collards or other leafy green vegetables, the cornbread symbolizes gold and the vegetables stand for the prosperity of green money, Warmund said.
Eating black-eyed peas also may go with the adage, “eat poor on New Year’s and eat fat the rest of the year.” Adding liquid to the dry peas for cooking causes them to swell, representing expanding wealth, Warmund said.
In general, black-eyed peas grow like common bush or pole types of green beans but need more time to mature – about 80 days from seeding to harvest for use as a dry pea and 50 to 60 days for green beans.
Harvest beans when they are tender and pods snap when broken. For fresh, edible peas, delay picking until the pods and peas are larger and begin to turn yellowish but are plump and still green. Green pods and peas are highly perishable and best eaten shortly after harvest.
Cook immature black-eyed peas about 10 minutes. For dry peas, pick pods just after they turn cream-colored, and remove the peas from the pods for storage. Before cooking, rehydrate dry peas for at least 30 minutes.
Holiday spice
Aromas of the holiday season often conjure up vivid memories of the past – no surprise since the sense of smell is keener than the sense of sight and sound.
Many of the aromas surrounding the holidays are from spices used in holiday cuisine.
“The holiday season simply would not be the same without the traditional foods and beverages associated with it,” MU Extension horticulturist David Trinklein said. “Many of these foods are special because of the use of certain spices or flavorings.”
Demand in Europe for spices led to a lucrative spice trade. When the spice routes from the East Indies faltered due to political problems, the needs of spice-starved European aristocrats had to be met in other ways with explorers sailing west in search of a shorter route to the Indies and discovering the New World.
Probably the oldest and most sought-after spice in history is cinnamon.
The key ingredient in many of today’s holiday treats was used by ancient Egyptians to embalm the dead and it remains a common ingredient in incense for sacred ceremonies.
Cinnamon comes from the bark of several species of evergreens native to Asia. After the outer bark is scraped off the harvested branches, the inner bark is removed in sections that tend to curl into sticks as they dry. Bark that does not curl properly is made into ground cinnamon.
