A soil test can help forage producers avoid the costly guessing game of how much fertilizer to buy and apply.
“If you’re not soil testing, you’re already behind,” University of Missouri Extension agronomist Tim Schnakenberg said.
He recommends testing every three or four years.
Although 2023 fertilizer prices are down from last year, prices still are high enough that a soil test can pay off.
Grazing and haying affect nitrogen levels differently.
Cows that graze pastures recycle nitrogen through the soil with their manure and urine. Legumes that grow in grazed pastures also add nitrogen to the soil. Hay, on the other hand, removes nutrients.
“Your grazing management plan is a fertilizer plan,” Schnakenberg said.
Grazing and feeding hay can serve as effective ways of fertilizing the livestock farm and ranch. Move bunks, rings or roll-out areas around so that cows distribute manure to other parts of the farm. MU research also confirmed that a well-planned rotational grazing system greatly helps manure distribution in pastures.
Soil tests can help prevent buying and applying unneeded fertilizer. That’s good for the checkbook and the environment, Schnakenberg said.
Schnakenberg offers tips to save money on fertilizer including:
• Consider lime over fertilizer if soil pH is low. Lime application improves nutrient availability in the soil, which leads to more fertility from existing resources.
• Use manure from dairy or poultry operations to add needed nutrients, if available. Consider demand, trucking costs and the source of the litter.
• Reduce nitrogen loss by injecting manure and commercial sources into the ground instead of spreading on top of the ground.
• Use nitrogen stabilizers with commercial sources unless applied in cooler weather.
• Split applications sometimes can be a more efficient way to reduce losses. Check with a local Extension agronomist for the most precise method of nitrogen applications on specific crops and forages.
Spring flush
Get a head start on pastures for the year with good management of spring flush.
Early decisions determine pasture health for the rest of the season, MU Extension state forage specialist Harley Naumann said.
Spring flush occurs when conditions exist for cool-season grasses to come out of the dormant state, usually when soil temperatures are around 55 to 65 degrees in northern Missouri, typically at the end of April to early May.
Good management involves using this growth while it is at its peak nutritive value and digestibility, Naumann said. Grazing at the right time takes advantage of the best cool-season grasses have to offer.
“Begin rotational grazing before pastures ‘look ready.’ If you wait until the first paddock looks ready, the last-used paddocks will be overgrown by the time you turn cows out on them. Don’t wait until grass is 8 to 10 inches tall,” Naumann said.
Plan the order of grazing so paddocks with the most forage are used first. Rotate as often as possible and as water supplies allow. Rapidly growing grass calls for rapid rotation. Adjust paddock size as needed.
If possible, consider temporarily adjusting stocking rates and stocking density, and if not possible, set aside paddocks for harvest as hay, baleage or standing stockpile. Choose paddocks that offer the easiest access with machinery.
Avoid undergrazing by keeping a close eye on pasture height before, during and after each rotation. Adjust as needed.
“Getting this right takes trial, error and practice,” Naumann said. “You definitely learn by doing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.