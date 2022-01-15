As Fusarium head bought, or scab, epidemics began to worsen across the eastern U.S. in the 1990s and beyond, fewer and fewer farmers were willing to risk planting wheat.
But the battle to eliminate Fusarium head blight never went away.
Public breeding programs, with help from the U.S. Department of Agriculture-supported Wheat and Barley Scab Initiative, have been tweaking soft red winter wheat lines in hopes of achieving greater resistance to the disease.
University of Illinois researchers, in a new analysis, say those efforts have paid off.
Over the past 20 years, critical resistance metrics have improved significantly against the disease which contaminates grain with toxins that cause illness in livestock and humans and can render worthless an entire harvest.
If breeding efforts continue, vulnerability to Fusarium head blight could be eliminated within 40 years.
“I don’t think anybody realizes it’s possible we could eliminate Fusarium head blight as a problem,” said Jessica Rutkoski, assistant professor in the Department of Crop Sciences at Illinois and co-author on the new paper.
Rutkoski and her colleagues examined 20 years of data from nine university breeding programs spanning 40 locations in the eastern U.S. In each year and each location, researchers inoculated wheat plants with Fusarium spores, then evaluated both test entries (novel wheat lines) and check cultivars (standard across all locations and years) for various resistance traits.
The researchers looked at disease incidence, severity, Fusarium-damaged kernels and deoxynivalenol (also known as Vomitoxin) content — and over the years, all of the resistance traits improved.
“I think there’s some skepticism and suspicion that breeding isn’t that important. Or people think we need to focus more on genome editing or finding more exotic sources of resistance,” Rutkoski said.
Ultimately, she hopes her results justify and encourage investments in public breeding programs. “A lot of public breeding programs are getting shut down, and we risk losing all that progress,” she said.
Fescue foot
When temperatures fall, beef producers should watch for signs of fescue foot in their beef herds.
“As the cold weather moves in, you are likely to notice some cows or yearlings on fescue pastures may be slow-moving early in the day,” University of Missouri Extension livestock specialist Eldon Cole said.
Producers also may notice slight swelling in the rear ankles and possible breaks in the skin from the top of the hoof up above the dew claw, Cole said.
He suggests putting the lame animal in a chute and checking its lower leg. If it feels cooler than the rest of the leg, “move the affected animals from that pasture and dry lot them or at least put them on a different pasture,” Cole said.
The toxic alkaloid in fescue is a vasoconstrictor, which shrinks blood vessels. That lowers blood flow to extremities, causing frostbite. Calves lose tips of their ears or switches from their tails. While they may survive, their market value drops, but cows that develop fescue foot can’t walk or graze.
Fescue foot, first reported more than 75 years ago, is a disabling disease that cripples profits as well.
While there is no cure, producers can replace toxic fescue with a novel-endophyte variety that does not produce the toxic alkaloid. The Alliance for Grassland Renewal offers training on how to renovate pastures, with more information available online at grasslandrenewal.org.
