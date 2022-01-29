Synthetic nitrogen fertilizers transformed agriculture during the Green Revolution, catapulting crop yields and food security to new heights.
Despite improvements in crop nitrogen use efficiency, fears of underperformance still spur fertilizer overapplication, and excess nitrogen then ends up in waterways, including groundwater, and in the atmosphere in the form of potent greenhouse gases.
Predicting the amount of nitrogen needed by a particular crop in a particular year is tricky. The first step is understanding crop nitrogen status in real time, but it’s neither realistic nor scalable to measure leaf nitrogen by hand throughout a growing season.
In a first-of-its-kind study, a University of Illinois research team put hyperspectral sensors on planes to quickly and accurately detect nitrogen status and photosynthetic capacity in corn.
“The airplane hyperspectral sensing technique allows us to scan the fields very fast, at a few seconds per acre. It also provides much higher spectral and spatial resolution than similar studies using satellite imagery,” said Sheng Wang, research assistant professor in the Agroecosystem Sustainability Center and U of I’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Sciences.
“Our approach fills a gap between field measurements and satellites and provides a cost-effective and highly accurate approach to crop nitrogen management in sustainable precision agriculture.”
The researchers see a use for their findings in the popular Maximum Return to Nitrogen corn nitrogen rate calculator.
“MRTN provides recommended nitrogen fertilization rates based on the economic tradeoff between soil nitrogen fertilizer rates and end-of-season yield. Our remote-sensing approach can feed plant nutrient status into the MRTN system, enabling real-time crop nitrogen management,” Wang said.
The team also worked out the best mathematical algorithm to detect nitrogen reflectance data from the hyperspectral sensor. The team expects it will be put to use as newer technologies come on board.
“NASA is planning a new satellite hyperspectral mission, as are other commercial satellite companies. Our study can potentially provide the algorithm for those missions because we already demonstrated its accuracy in the aircraft hyperspectral data,” Wang said.
Fertilizer vs. supplemental hay
Increasing fertilizer prices add to the cost of growing for grazing, making farmers ask whether they should buy hay or fertilizer.
A fair comparison looks at the costs of hay versus fertilizer, whether the farmer can use the grown forage or purchased hay and the nutrient efficiency of the grown forage versus purchased feed.
University of Missouri researchers found that 50 pounds per acre of nitrogen boosted spring pasture yields an average of 1,100 pounds per acre. With nitrogen fertilizer prices near $1 per pound, the cost of that feed is 5 cents per pound.
Cattle eat about 60% of available forage in highly efficient spring grazing systems, but rates typically dip below 50%. That means cows waste about half of the fertilized forage. At 50% use, the actual cost of consumed forage doubles. If nitrogen fertilizer is $1 per pound, the cost of consumed feed is 10 cents per pound — and many farmers can buy hay for less than that.
“When you bring hay or other supplemental feed onto your farm, you are buying feed and fertilizer at the same time,” MU Extension nutrient management specialist John Lory said. “A ton of fescue hay contains nearly 100 pounds of fertilizer nutrients. If spread strategically on your farm, these nutrients provide fertilizer value to offset the cost of the hay.”
Beef cows typically excrete most of the nutrients they eat. To get the most value from hay, move the hay and cows to pastures that need fertilizer.
“Buying hay instead of fertilizer can provide a predictable feed supply to supplement spring pasture growth at a known price,” Lory said. “With high prices, the fertilizer value of the hay has more than doubled, currently around 2 ½ cents per pound of forage or $50 per ton, offsetting a significant fraction of cost of hay.”
