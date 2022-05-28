As large farm equipment moves along country roads, both farmers and those driving a vehicle should adopt a “safety first” attitude.
During spring planting season, more slow-moving farm equipment travels on the road, creating potentially hazardous traffic jams where motorists in a rush least expect them.
Since many drivers are unfamiliar with the size and maneuverability of farm equipment, operators should use hazard lights and turn signals. Avoid moving equipment during peak traffic times. “For example, shuffle equipment in the middle of the day to avoid people driving to and from work and school,” said Josie Rudolphi, agricultural and biological engineering assistant professor with University of Illinois Extension.
“When yielding to oncoming traffic, slow down and be aware of soft shoulders. Avoid distractions, such as using cell phones when driving, and refrain from carrying passengers.”
Transportation incidents, including tractor overturns, are the leading work-related cause of death for farmworkers, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Farmers will pull off the road to allow motorists to pass when it is safe for them to do so, but they cannot move aside immediately since it can be a hazardous maneuver. Unpaved road shoulders can be soft, wet, rutted or steep, which can cause farm vehicles to tip over.
Drivers should watch for the slow-moving vehicle sign — a bright orange triangle trimmed with red reflective tape.
“A fully loaded tractor, combine or truck moves much slower than the average car or truck,” said Doug Gucker, Extension educator for local food systems and small farms. A car going 55 mph takes five seconds to brake 300 feet — that’s the length of a football field — to avoid rear-ending farm equipment traveling 15 mph.
Equipment operators should clean dirt off SMV signs, flashers and reflective tape to ensure visibility and replace faded SMV emblems and reflective material. Add extra reflective tape to increase visibility.
Drivers should not assume that the person operating the farm equipment knows a vehicle is nearby — they cannot see drivers that are following closely or if they are traveling close to the side of the equipment.
Other safety tips for drivers include:
• Slow down when approaching farm equipment.
• Give yourself plenty of space and be prepared to stop.
• Assume the driver of the farm equipment may not see you.
• Before attempting to pass, make sure the farmer is not preparing to turn.
Tick-borne disease
As temperatures rise, humans and animals become meal tickets for ticks.
Heartland disease, an emerging infectious disease first found in northwestern Missouri in 2009, is another reason to take precautions against ticks, University of Missouri horticulture specialist and entomologist Tamra Reall said.
Heartland disease symptoms include fever, fatigue, diarrhea, loss of appetite, muscle pain and low white blood cell counts, which prevent the body from fighting infection.
April to June is peak time for tick-related emergency room visits, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
To prevent tick bites and disease, Reall said people need to understand what makes ticks tick.
Ticks do not jump or fall from trees. Instead, they crawl onto their hosts or hitch a ride by questing, an ambush strategy where they hang by their hind legs from blades of grass or low branches and wait with their forelegs outstretched so they can grab hold when a suitable host comes along.
Before going to tick-prone areas, apply a repellent containing DEET, picaridin IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol or 2-undecanone. Do not use products containing OLE or PMD on children under the age of 3.
After being outdoors, remove and examine clothing. Promptly wash clothes in hot water; medium or cold water won’t kill ticks. Dry on high for at least 10 minutes.
Shower within two hours of being outdoors, Reall said. Check underarms, belly button, back of knees, around the waist, ears, between legs and around the hairline.
Remove ticks attached to skin promptly and carefully. Use tweezers to grab the tick as close to the skin’s surface as possible. Pull straight up when removing the tick; do not twist or jerk. Never crush a tick with your fingers. If a fever or rash develops within several weeks of removing a tick, see a doctor. Common signs of infection include fever, chills, aches and pains or a rash.
