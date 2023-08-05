New research from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign challenges conventional wisdom to show free-living soil microbes are just looking out for themselves.
In a multi-generation experiment, researchers from the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences found microbes helped plants cope with drought, but not in response to plants’ cries for help. Instead, the environment itself selected for drought-tolerant microbes. And while those hardy microbes were doing their thing, they just happened to make plants more drought-tolerant, too.
“It was a surprise because I expected to see evidence of coevolution and mutualism between the microbes and plants. I think people, myself included, forget that just because microbes do something adaptive or beneficial to the plant, it doesn’t necessarily mean they’re doing it for the plant,” said Kevin Ricks, who completed the project as part of his doctoral degree and is now a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Toronto.
To learn how microbes help plants deal with drought, Ricks established live soil communities in pots with or without plants. He watered half of the pots well and imposed drought conditions in the other half, then repeated these treatments for three generations. The idea was to allow time for selection to occur — potentially for plants to signal their need for help and select for microbes that came to their aid.
In phase two of the experiment, Ricks mixed everything up. He again grew plants in soil from phase one and kept the same watering treatments, but some plants now were experiencing drought in soils that had been well-watered for generations and vice versa.
He expected soil microbes from historically dry pots would have adapted to those conditions, helping plants withstand drought more than microbes from historically wet pots. He found plants experiencing drought were bigger when grown with drought-adapted microbes.
But — and this is key — that was true for soils grown with or without plants in phase one. In other words, microbes adapted to drought over time even without plants selecting for them through chemical signals. Yet they still provided benefits when grown with plants generations later. It was proof these microbes were doing their own thing, only helping plants incidentally.
The researchers didn’t identify the microbes in their experiment, so they can’t be sure exactly how they were benefiting plants. But Ricks said soil microbes are involved in many processes that could help plants withstand stress.
“Microbes are responsible for nutrient and carbon cycling, so whether or not they’re actually facilitating plant access to water, they could still be freeing up nutrients that make the plant healthier and more resilient to stress,” he said.
Water resources
Missouri livestock producers face dwindling water supplies this year in the midst of drought.
Few options remain for this year, but producers can explore resources from local, state and federal agencies for the future.
University of Missouri Extension agronomist Terry Halleran says it is important to plan now since the application process for many programs can take six months or more.
“The issue at hand is not now, but what about next time? There will be another drought,” he said.
Parts of Missouri have experienced drought in 21 of the last 24 years, with back-to-back droughts in 2022 and 2023.
“Invest in things that will last a long time, with essential improvements to your operation,” Halleran said. “There are numerous resources to help you manage risk and build resilience in the drought recovery process.”
The federal Environmental Quality Incentives Program and Missouri Soil and Water District programs DSP-3 and WQ-10 address water and fencing issues.
Some local Farm Service Agency offices have programs for emergency water including wells, waterlines and stock tanks. Missouri Department of Conservation has some programs to help, and emergency water supply resources from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources include locations of water access in conservation areas and a list of boat launches where farmers can pump water into tanks for livestock needs.
“Visit with your local offices and see if they have what you need,” Halleran said.
