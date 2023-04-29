The co-location of solar and agriculture, also known as agrivoltaics, offers opportunities for conservation, food production, increasing pollinator habitat and adding farm revenue streams while producing affordable renewable energy.
A new resource from the Center for Rural Affairs explores the benefits of one agrivoltaic — solar beekeeping.
“Placing beehives on or near solar sites can enhance the value of the land by keeping it in agricultural production and providing new streams of income for local farmers,” said Lindsay Mouw, a policy associate at the center.
“Solar beekeeping also has environmental benefits, such as providing pollinator services to local crops. When solar panel fields are planted with native and non-invasive vegetation, the land serves as critical habitat for bees, monarch butterflies and other insects, birds and animals.”
In addition to exploring the benefits, “Making the Case for Solar Beekeeping” includes recommendations for developers, landowners and policymakers to consider during the planning process.
“Policymakers can develop zoning regulations that require, incentivize or otherwise encourage utility- and community-scale solar projects to be seeded with native and non-invasive vegetative ground cover,” Mouw said. “These regulations can set up a project site for beekeeping, even if it is not included as a goal during original project planning. It is important that regulations not be so strict they reduce opportunities for other beneficial practices, such as grazing.”
More information about solar beekeeping is available by downloading the “Making the Case for Solar Beekeeping” fact sheet at cfra.org/publications.
Cover crops study
Planting cover crops and reduced tillage could substantially lower the number of prevent plant acres and subsequent federal crop insurance payments.
Cover crops lower the number of PPL acres in wet springs, reducing the loss odds by 24%, said Rob Myers, director of the University of Missouri’s Center for Regenerative Agriculture and a principal investigator in a six-state study released in March.
The study used U.S. Department of Agriculture data from Missouri, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and South Dakota.
Cover crop enthusiasts see increased interest in conservation practices to reduce risk from extreme weather. They also see benefits from earlier planting dates that reduce yield risk, and in addition to improved soil aggregate structure, cover crops increase water-holding capacity in the soil.
Cover crop returns in corn and soybean broke even in the third year, based on farmer survey data, Myers said.
Cover crops also provided an estimated $27 per acre savings on herbicides where herbicide-resistant weeds were an issue. Grazed cover crops produce an extra return of $49.23 per acre, with cost recovered in the first year, according to the data.
Myers said the new information complements ongoing studies showing that cover crops and reduced tillage improve the environment and farm profitability.
New U.S. Department of Agriculture Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities grants, such as one to MU, also support conservation efforts.
The MU project will provide incentive support for Missouri producers to implement a variety of climate-smart practices including:
• Soy-rye (cereal rye before soybean), $30 per acre.
• High biomass cover crop mix, $40 per acre.
• Late termination cover crop practice, $15 per acre.
• Cover crop grazing, $20 per acre.
• Regenerative grazing practice, $50 per acre, which could go toward electric fencing and/or watering systems.
• Grow your edges, silvopasture agroforestry, $200 per acre.
• 4R ( right source, right rate, right time, right place) nutrient management with precision fertilizer/manure application, $20 per acre.
The entire study by AGree Economic and Environmental Risk Coalition is available online at foodandagpolicy.org/resources/research.
