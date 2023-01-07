University of Missouri Extension livestock specialist Patrick Davis urges cattle producers to evaluate their record-keeping system to keep it successful in the new year.

“Record-keeping starts with proper cattle identification,” Davis said. “For the identification system to be used properly in record-keeping, the identification markings need to be permanent and easy to read.”

