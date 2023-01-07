University of Missouri Extension livestock specialist Patrick Davis urges cattle producers to evaluate their record-keeping system to keep it successful in the new year.
“Record-keeping starts with proper cattle identification,” Davis said. “For the identification system to be used properly in record-keeping, the identification markings need to be permanent and easy to read.”
Suggested calf identification markings include ear tagging, ear tattooing and branding. Since tattooing and branding are permanent, Davis suggests these in addition to ear tagging, with ear tattooing preferred because it’s simpler to do and requires less preparation.
“The record-keeping system should evaluate the entire cattle herd’s productivity so it can be useful in determining successes and problems within the cattle operation,” Davis said.
Pay attention to the breeding, calving and weaning seasons.
“Looking at cattle records as they relate to the breeding season is helpful in determining reproductive efficiency,” Davis said.
Cattle producers should record the number of bred cows and heifers and compare that to the total number of cows and heifers exposed during the breeding season. This determines pregnancy percentage, which indicates the reproductive efficiency of the cattle operation.
After calving, determine calving percentage by comparing the number of cows with live calves to the number of cows and heifers that were exposed. This measurement evaluates death loss due to dystocia, or calving difficulty, spontaneous abortion or other reproductive health problems.
Davis suggests producers identify and cull the open cows and heifers, as well as cows that lost their calves, so resources can be dedicated to the most productive cows and heifers.
“Multiple records and analysis can be used to evaluate cow herd productivity at weaning time,” Davis said.
First, look at weaning percentage by comparing the number of weaned calves by the number of animals exposed during the previous breeding season to evaluate calf death loss.
Reducing hay losses
Livestock producers have options for reducing hay waste and feeding costs while improving animal behavior and performance.
MU Extension specialist Charlie Ellis said farmers can choose from several methods to reduce waste based on preferences, labor availability and climate.
Ellis offers four basics:
• Right size, right place — Choose the right size and type of feeder. Match the feeder size to the herd size. Place feed on a pad or elevated surface and in a well-drained area.
• Boot out the bullies — Cull aggressive animals that push out other animals and prevent them from getting their fair share.
• Don’t let food go to waste — Make animals clean up most of the hay before making more available.
• Feed hay stored outside first — This reduces spoilage and improves palatability.
There are several advantages to unrolling hay across a large area instead of feeding at the bunk or ring, Ellis said. “Boss” cows and timid cows have equal access, and this method also reduces hoof damage and compaction in the feeding area, can help overseed pastures with legumes and distributes nutrients back onto the ground.
Processing bales encourages cows to eat low- to medium-quality forages and allows mixing and dilution of differing qualities, but processors chop forages into smaller particles that dissolve easier in the rumen and can leave cows feeling hungry.
Feeder and stocking rates determine if cone or open feeders are right for each operation.
Cone feeders are the most efficient, Ellis said. Sheeted rings waste less than open rings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.