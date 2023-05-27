Forecasts calling for very dry weather and above normal temperatures likely will worsen already dry conditions in Illinois and potentially cause rapid-onset drought conditions in some areas.
Conditions already have been dry in the past four to six weeks in parts of northeastern, western and central Illinois.
As the drought evolves, Illinois State Climatologist Trent Ford said accurate reports on conditions and drought impacts are critical to accurately assess what parts of the state are in drought and what parts are not.
“Whether your area is currently wet, close to normal or dry, please consider reporting conditions and any drought impacts you see or hear about,” he said.
A dry pattern has been in place over Illinois since mid-April. Parts of central and western Illinois, the St. Louis Metro East and virtually all of Chicagoland have had less than 50% of normal rainfall since last month.
The combination of dryness and above average temperatures in May increased evaporation and plant water use, which depleted soil moisture. Drought in Illinois typically impacts plants and crops first as soil moisture is depleted but also can begin to affect water resources and water quality if it persists.
A potentially very dry and warm end to May likely would worsen already dry conditions and push more of the state into drought with potential impacts to perennials, vulnerable crops and young trees. A swath of the eastern Corn Belt is at risk of rapid-onset or “flash” drought in the next two weeks because of the expected warmer and drier conditions.
“Monitoring drought conditions across Illinois is challenging and time-consuming because of its varied and sometimes subtle impacts,” Ford said. ‘Likewise, it is just as important to know where drought is not as to know where drought is currently.”
To help with drought monitoring, submit reports through the National Drought Mitigation Center’s Condition Monitoring Observer Reporting system online at droughtimpacts.unl.edu/Tools/ConditionMonitoringObservations.aspx or by email to the Illinois State Climatologist Office at statecli@isws.illinois.edu.
International trade
The National Pork Producers Council highlights the important role international trade plays for U.S. pork farmers and the U.S. economy in honor of World Trade Month.
“U.S. pork farmers have built a global reputation for providing domestic and foreign markets with high-quality, safe and affordable pork products,” said Lori Stevermer, NPPC’s president-elect and a pork producer from Minnesota. “To grow exports and support high-paying jobs in rural communities, the United States must open new and expand existing markets through trade agreements, trade and investment framework agreements and market access deals.”
Exports are vital to the U.S. pork industry. In 2022:
• The U.S. exported $7.6 billion worth of pork to more than 100 foreign destinations.
• Exports account for more than $61 in value for each hog marketed annually in the United States.
• U.S. exports support more than 155,000 U.S. jobs and contribute over $14.5 billion to the U.S. economy.
“It is important that the United States maintain current markets but extend preferential trade agreements to smaller and lesser-developed countries,” Stevermer said.
“Over the past decade we have seen how dependent we have become to foreign markets – we export more to the 20 countries (where) we have a free trade agreement than to the rest of the world combined. Trade market access can make enormous impacts for American pork farmers making the U.S. more globally competitive by boosting exports, supporting jobs and offering nutritious and affordable pork products.”
