Innovations in the capture, transport and storage of carbon dioxide hope to help reduce atmospheric carbon dioxide emissions.
A proposed 1,300-mile pipeline crossing 12 Illinois counties would end at a central Illinois location for storage in underground rock.
Storage of CO2 is nothing new.
“Illinois was the first to develop a carbon dioxide storage system from industrial sources,” said Duane Friend, University of Illinois Extension natural resources, environment and energy educator. “Geologists and engineers from the U of I Prairie Research Institute and the Illinois State Geological Survey have been working on these methods for over 20 years.”
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change estimates more than 1,500 miles of pipeline in the United States currently carries carbon dioxide, with some of the pipelines in operation more than 40 years.
“Most of this infrastructure has been used to aid in oil and gas extraction,” Friend said.
Illinois’ deep underground rock is well suited for CO2 storage.
“Hundreds of millions of years ago when Illinois was part of a shallow sea, huge amounts of coarse sediments were deposited that eventually became sandstone,” Friend said.
The Mt. Simon sandstone layer lies from 5,000 to more than 7,000 feet below ground under much of central and northern Illinois.
“This rock layer, 500- to over 2,500-feet thick, is porous enough to accept liquid CO2, but not let it travel very far from the point of injection,” Friend said. “Multiple layers of impermeable rock above it keeps the CO2 from migrating upward, much like trapped oil and gas that is closer to the surface.”
Soybean board candidates
The Illinois Soybean Board is looking for farmers interested in filling two of the state’s director positions with the United Soybean Board.
Any soybean producer engaged in growing soybeans in the U.S. who owns or shares the ownership and risk of loss is eligible. Farmers must complete the required application and “agreement to serve” statement by March 3. Applications and agreements are available by contacting Illinois Soybean Association Director of Operations Dustin Scott at 309-808-3603 or scottd@ilsoy.org.
In addition, the association also seeks candidates for at-large directors at the state level. Directors serve a term of three years and are eligible for up to three consecutive terms.
Letters of interest for the director positions must be postmarked no later than Thursday and sent to ISA, Attention: Director of Operations, 1605 Commerce Parkway, Bloomington, IL 61704 or emailed by Thursday to scottd@ilsoy.org.
After expressing interest, candidates will be emailed a link to an online application. Online applications must be completed and submitted electronically no later than Thursday, March 3. There is no write-in provision for at-large director elections.
