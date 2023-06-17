Corn growers seeking to increase the amount of nitrogen taken up by the crop can adjust many aspects of fertilizer application, but recent University of Illinois studies show the tweaks don’t do much to improve uptake efficiency from fertilizer.
Studies show corn takes up the majority of its nitrogen — about 67% on average – from sources occurring naturally in soil, not from fertilizer.
“My hope would be that producers would just realize the magnitude of these numbers. They’re purchasing this nitrogen, and it’s not all getting into the crop,” said Kelsey Griesheim, who completed the studies as a graduate student and is now an assistant professor at North Dakota State University. “It’s important to make them aware of it, so that when they’re looking at their bottom line and how much they’re spending on nitrogen, they realize the situation.”
Griesheim’s 2019 study found only 21% of fertilizer nitrogen made it into the grain when applied in the fall as anhydrous ammonia. The result made some sense, as fall-applied fertilizer lingers in the soil for months before corn is planted, and then has to last throughout the season to nourish the growing crop.
Assuming pre-season and in-season application would achieve greater uptake than fall-applied nitrogen, Griesheim tried those tactics in her three more recent studies.
Griesheim applied 15N-labeled urea-ammonium-nitrate at planting in subsurface bands at 80 pounds per acre. She also tested fertilizer placement during in-season growth, or sidedressing, applying 200 pounds per acre of 15N-labeled UAN.
“When split between application times, 15N uptake was higher at sidedressing than at planting, but even when applying in-season, more nitrogen was derived from soil than fertilizer (averaging 26% in grain and 31% in biomass from fertilizer),” Griesheim said.
The full body of work suggests there are things farmers can do to increase nitrogen uptake from fertilizers — namely apply nitrate-based sources in-season while the crop is actively growing.
“If the soil is the main source of nitrogen for crop uptake, which it almost always will be, we need to take the soil into account. It’s just that simple. Otherwise, with factors like timing, rate, placement and form, we’re tweaking, but probably won’t find a miraculous increase in efficiency using those approaches,” said Richard Mulvaney, U of I professor and co-author on all four papers.
“We really should go toward adjusting rate according to the soil and the soil-supplying power, going towards variable-rate nitrogen.”
Crop, pest text alerts
Missouri farmers have a new tool to alert them to insects, crop diseases and other important information from University of Missouri Extension specialists.
The Mizzou Crop and Pest Text Alert system provides important, timely information in the field.
“The text service allows us to quickly and directly communicate information to those involved in row crop production,” MU Integrated Pest Management coordinator and Extension plant pathologist Mandy Bish said.
“As an example, we have a team of Extension specialists who scout corn and soybean for disease weekly. The text alert system provides us the ability to send out a message as soon as we confirm disease threats such as tar spot of corn.”
When farmers sign up, they’ll get texts including insect and disease alerts, emergency pesticide label changes, reminders for events and links to Mizzou Crop and Pest newsletters.
