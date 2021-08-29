U.S. corn and soybean varieties have become increasingly heat and drought resistant as agricultural production adapts to a changing climate.
But a University of Illinois study shows the focus on developing crops for extreme conditions has negatively affected performance under normal weather patterns.
“Since the 1950s, advances in breeding and management practices have made corn and soybean more resilient to extreme heat and drought. However there is a cost for it. Crop productivity with respect to the normal temperature and precipitation is getting lower,” said Chengzheng Yu, a doctoral student in the Department of Agricultural and Consumer Economics at the University of Illinois and lead author on the study published in Scientific Reports.
Climate projections indicate a mix of extreme and normal weather patterns in the next 50 years, so crops must perform well under a variety of conditions, U of I professor and study co-author Madhu Khanna said.
“It is not enough to just focus on extreme weather conditions. We can’t look at the impacts of climate change in a piecemeal fashion and develop varieties only to cope with certain aspects of it,” she said.
Yu, Khanna and co-author Ruiqing Miao of Auburn University studied corn and soybean yield from 1951 to 2017 in the eastern part of the U.S., an area where crops can grow without irrigation. Crop yield increased significantly during this period due to a wide range of technological and breeding improvements. But when the researchers isolated the effect of climate-related adaptations, they found significant negative impacts on yield.
While heat and drought tolerance increased yield by 33% for corn and 20% for soybean over this period, the gain was offset by reduced productivity under normal conditions. Overall, maladaptation due to climate-related factors reduced corn and soybean yield by 8% and 67%, respectively, the researchers found.
“There’s been this trade-off. Crops become better adapted to extreme weather, but less adapted to normal conditions,” Khanna said.
Khanna and Yu conclude that crop breeders should focus on developing crop varieties for diverse weather patterns.
“There will be a very significant reduction in crop yield for both corn and soybean over the next 50 years under some extreme warming scenarios, even though the crops are supposedly adapted to extreme conditions,” Khanna said. “We need to drastically change how we’re adapting our crops so that they’re better prepared for the mix of conditions we are likely to encounter in the following years.”
FFA jackets
When long-time GROWMARK employee Mike Builta unexpectedly died in 2019, the GROWMARK Foundation decided to honor his memory by providing 100 jackets over four years to FFA members in Illinois.
Twenty-five jackets will be provided again this year.
FFA members are asked to answer the question “what does the FFA jacket mean to you?” and share the main goal they wish to accomplish in FFA.
Applications, due at midnight Sept. 10, are available online at bit.ly/BuiltaJacket2021.