Buyers of Missouri property in 2021 paid more for land than buyers in 2020, according to the latest Missouri Farmland Values Opinion Survey report from University of Missouri Extension.
Agricultural economist Ray Massey, who led the survey, projects the upswing in land values will continue.
Massey said higher land values will result in higher cash rental rates — and also may lead to an increase in the tax base, allowing communities to collect more revenue.
The survey, conducted in September, collected responses from 88 Missouri lenders, farmers, rural appraisers and others familiar with Missouri land values.
Values for cropland, pasture, timberland and hunting/recreational land all increased from 2020 to 2021.
Good nonirrigated Missouri cropland averaged $6,326 per acre in 2021 — an increase of 14% from 2020. Between 2017 and 2020, values for this cropland category annually increased 4.3% on average. Values per acre averaged $4,877 in 2017, and good nonirrigated cropland values increased by $1,449 per acre since then.
Irrigated cropland averaged $7,132 per acre in 2021, an 11% increase from 2020. The survey first included irrigated cropland in 2018 when values per acre averaged $5,514.
Pastureland values were reported as a state average of $3,781 per acre. Compared with 2020, values grew by 12% in 2021.
Massey said high commodity prices, low interest rates and proximity to urban areas along with strong farm revenue in recent years all have driven cropland and pasture value changes.
“If people have money in their pocket, they are willing to buy land, and they will pay more for it,” Massey said.
Land used for timber or hunting and recreation also increased in value in 2021.
Missouri tracts used for hunting or recreation averaged $3,162 per acre in 2021 — an 18% year-over-year change. In 2021, Missouri timberland values averaged $3,070 per acre, which was 17% higher than 2020.
More 2021 land values survey results, including regional breakdowns for Missouri land values, are available online at muext.us/LandValues.
Chemical storage
Proper inventory management of farm chemicals saves money and protects animals.
“With the cost of pesticides, letting a product degrade in your storage shed is not a mistake anyone can afford to make very many times,” said University of Missouri Extension specialist Sam Polly, who teaches private pesticide applicator training.
Polly suggests keeping an up-to-date inventory of stored pesticides. The shelf life of pesticides varies, but once opened, chemicals begin to break down. Throwing away unused or ineffective product is like throwing away money, he said.
Always follow label instructions for storage and use. Store pesticides in a controlled environment. High temperatures can melt plastic containers, make glass containers explode and cause some pesticides to volatilize, and low temperature can cause freeze damage.
Other safety tips from Purdue University and MU Extension include:
• Locate pesticide storage facilities away from people and livestock.
• Keep chemicals in their original containers. Choose a well-ventilated area, and store dry chemicals on pallets.
• Check routinely for rusting containers and signs or labels that are unreadable.
• Close containers tightly to avoid spills, evaporation and cross-contamination. Do not store liquid chemicals above dry chemicals.
• Rotate older products to the front of the shelf to use first. Use unsealed containers the same season they were opened.
