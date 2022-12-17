Few things say summer in America more than buttery corn on the cob, but as summer temperatures climb to unprecedented levels, the future of sweet corn may not be so sweet.
New University of Illinois research shows sweet corn yields drop significantly with extreme heat during flowering, especially in rainfed fields in the Midwest.
“The reality is that producing sweet corn, one of the most popular vegetable crops in the U.S., will be more difficult in the future. We need to develop new approaches and technologies to help crops adapt to climate change,” said Daljeet Dhaliwal, former graduate research assistant and lead author on the study published in Scientific Reports.
Dhaliwal worked with Marty Williams, U.S. Department of Agriculture-Agricultural Research Service ecologist and affiliate professor in the Department of Crop Sciences at Illinois, to document yield response of sweet corn to growing season temperature and precipitation over a 26-year period. Williams obtained private data from sweet corn processors for 16,040 individual fields in Illinois, Minnesota, Washington and Wisconsin, providing a much finer resolution than similar studies in field corn using county-level data.
“Our analysis reveals that small temperature changes have a greater influence on crop yield compared to small precipitation changes for both rainfed and irrigated fields in the Midwest and Northwest, but rainfed production shows greater sensitivities,” Williams said.
“If there’s a bad time for extreme heat, it’s during flowering. That’s especially true in a crop where ear quality is so important,” he said. “With heat stress during flowering, you can have ears with fewer kernels or very misshapen kernels that look nothing like what the consumer is expecting.”
The study used the concept of “extreme degree days” to capture the cumulative effect of temperatures above 30 C during flowering on sweet corn yield.
For rainfed regions, every extreme degree day during flowering led to an additional yield loss of 2%. For irrigated systems, yield loss was less severe, just 0.5% per degree day over 30 C.
The pattern suggests irrigation could help offset the effects of extreme heat, but climate scenarios also warn water could be in short supply in the future. If sweet corn yield and quality continues to decline due to climate extremes, planting times or production areas may need to shift to avoid the hottest temperatures.
Corn root study
Decades of corn breeding efforts emphasizing yield have contributed to modern hybrids with shallower and less complex root systems.
Because the breeding and selection of most modern hybrids has taken place in environments with high nutrient concentrations, optimal weed control and soil moisture conditions, hybrids perform best under high input systems.
With help from a new four-year $1.5 million grant from USDA’s National Institute for Food and Agriculture, a team of U of I researchers plans to study overlooked attributes of corn roots.
“Unfortunately, the shallower root systems of many modern hybrids are not ideal under the changing Midwest climate. They also aren’t well suited for rainfed crops grown in diversified or organic operations that seek to tighten nutrient cycles and rely more on soil-derived fertility than added inputs. We are interested in plants that invest resources in the production of efficient roots without compromising yield,” said Carmen Ugarte, research assistant professor in the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Sciences.
In addition to optimizing yield, the team will work to develop corn roots that respond to changing soil conditions that are driven by management, like rotation length and diversity. Ideally, they’d like to see root systems that give back to the soil by providing ecosystem services even under different weather scenarios.
“We want root systems that can withstand high precipitation in the spring and be able to efficiently capture nutrients and water from deeper in the soil profile during the summer when the topsoil is dry,” Ugarte said. “This model, if effective in the field, can help mitigate some of the environmental problems associated with modern agriculture by preventing leakage of nutrients to surrounding water systems and the atmosphere.”
