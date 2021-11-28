New research from the University of Illinois shows sweet corn, when planted at high densities, has steadily increased in yield since the 1930s.
The historical view underscores the importance of planting modern density-tolerant hybrids at their optimal densities and suggests an opportunity to improve density tolerance even more.
“Over time, steady improvement in plant density tolerance has contributed greatly to genetic yield gain in field corn. While our recent research indicates plant density tolerance in modern sweet corn hybrids could be exploited to improve yield, historical changes in plant density tolerance in sweet corn were unknown,” said Daljeet Dhaliwal, a doctoral student in the Department of Crop Sciences at Illinois and lead author on a new Frontiers in Plant Science article.
Dhaliwal and Marty Williams, a USDA-ARS ecologist and adjunct professor in the department, tested sweet corn tolerance in hybrids dating from 1934 to 2014. They found marketable ear mass increased by a total of 2.85 tons per acre over the 80-year time period, or.36 tons per acre per decade, when grown at high densities.
With help from seed companies, the researchers grew one or more hybrids representing each decade at low (4,000 plants per acre) and high (32,000 plants per acre) densities over three years. Then they measured characteristics important for growers and processors including key harvest metrics like marketable ear mass, crate yield and recovery.
Crate yields increased in modern hybrids, but fresh kernel mass and recovery — a measure of how much of an ear’s mass is made up of marketable kernels — didn’t change much over time.
“No improvement over 80 years suggests a potential breeding objective. What if we could improve recovery?” Williams said. “Until the last decade, few sweet corn breeding programs were measuring recovery. Instead breeders focused on other important traits, particularly eating quality and disease resistance. But now that we know how little recovery has improved, perhaps it’s worth targeting.”
Nitrogen calculators
When deciding how much nitrogen fertilizer to apply, farmers have options.
The standard tool for the Midwest — the maximum return to nitrogen calculator — offers a recommendation based on hundreds of field trials but doesn’t vary much year to year. Newer dynamic tools have the potential to account for soil properties and weather, but also require input from farmers during the growing season to deliver site-specific nitrogen recommendations.
The idea is to optimize corn yield for maximum profit. Avoiding over-application is part of that calculation, but it’s also key to minimizing nitrogen pollution. So which tool is better?
German Mandrini, a Ph.D. graduate from the Department of Crop Sciences at U of I and first author of a new study in Agricultural Systems, used a crop model based on thousands of fields across Illinois to test static and dynamic nitrogen recommendation tools.
For the management scenarios explored, the researchers found that complex dynamic tools did not consistently increase profits over simpler static tools. But researchers don’t think the results mean complex dynamic nitrogen tools are doomed to obscurity.
“Our results highlight the need to develop additional strategies, including education and policy, to account for environmental benefits and provide clear incentives to farmers to adopt these tools and increase the eco-efficiency of agriculture,” said Nicolas Martin, corresponding author of the study and assistant professor in the Department of Crop Sciences.
Researchers also found both tools have the potential to reduce nitrogen leaching by about 15% compared with current practices.
“The higher accuracy of dynamic tools leads to reduced leaching, but static tools could achieve the same result by recommending the low end of the MRTN range,” Mandrini said. “This reduction can be attained in a simple way and at almost no cost for the farmers, just by lowering current recommendations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.