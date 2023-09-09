University of Missouri Extension state plant pathologist Mandy Bish says tar spot of corn has spread to many new counties this year.
Bish recently confirmed tar spot in five more counties, bringing the total to 31, or about a third of Missouri.
Bish found tar spot in Holt and Marion counties in June — the earliest in the year it has appeared in Missouri. In 2022, she did not confirm tar spot in Missouri cornfields until August.
Tar spot can cause severe yield loss on susceptible hybrids, but Bish cautions growers about late fungicide applications.
“I am unaware of any data showing that fungicide applications applied to corn at dent (R5 growth stage) provide an economic return. I am aware of research that demonstrates the opposite,” Bish said.
She recommends applications at VT-R3 stages. “Treatments at VT through R3 have shown the most consistent results in research on tar spot management,” she said.
Bish recommends the free Tarspotter app (ipcm.wisc.edu/apps/tarspotter) developed at the University of Wisconsin to help guide 2024 fungicide applications in regions where tar spot is known to be present. The app provides spray recommendations based on current agronomic and weather factors in each field.
When scouting, look for individual stroma or black lesions on leaf surfaces. Tar spot appears as small, raised black spots scattered across the upper and lower leaf surfaces. In severe cases, its stomata appear on leaf sheaths, husks and tassels. Corn is the only known host for tar spot.
Bish said several factors are known to increase disease risk including tar spot previously found in the field or neighboring fields and corn-on-corn rotation
Submit samples of suspected tar spot to the MU Plant Diagnostic Clinic for confirmation and to help the clinic track progression of the disease. More information about submitting samples is available online at plantclinic.missouri.edu.
Sweet corn yield
A new analysis from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and the U.S. Department of Agriculture-Agricultural Research Service has identified the top factors accounting for yield variability in processing sweet corn – including one within the control of processors.
The analysis drew from confidential industry data on 67 variables relating to crop genetics, management, weather and soil factors from fields in the Upper Midwest and Pacific Northwest, where most of the nation’s processing sweet corn is grown for canned and frozen products.
The top two factors — year and production area — reflect big-picture environmental conditions affecting the crop over time and space. The third, seed company, came as a surprise because the researchers grouped hybrids into nine companies out of necessity. Without grouping the 100-odd hybrids in some way, the already unwieldy dataset would have been even more challenging to analyze and impossible to interpret.
“It’s interesting that seed source linked highly to yield. We can’t say exactly why, but seed source is the one thing processors can choose,” said senior study author Marty Williams, ARS ecologist and affiliate professor in the Department of Crop Sciences.
Another striking variable, ranking just below seed company, was high nighttime temperature.
Warmer-than-usual nights increase respiration, which offsets gains made during daytime photosynthesis. According to the analysis, sweet corn yield starts taking a hit above 16 degrees Celsius (61 Fahrenheit). Field corn yield, by contrast, doesn’t start declining until nighttime temperatures exceed 21 C.
“Sweet corn is a shallower rooted crop. It’s a smaller plant, and it’s more delicate overall than field corn. So that makes some sense,” Williams said. “It could be concerning, because, at least in the Midwest, we are projected to have warmer nighttime temperatures.”
