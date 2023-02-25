Armchair farming may not be here yet, but it’s getting closer.
“Autonomy in agriculture isn’t as far away as you think,” University of Missouri Extension agricultural engineering specialist Kent Shannon said.
Agriculture rapidly is shifting to technology that can increase land efficiency, reduce labor shortages and streamline food production, Shannon said.
Imagine a world where tractors and combines can run without a driver all day and all night, he said. Autonomous tractors won’t clock out at the end of the traditional workday or call in sick.
A new generation of farmers raised on technology is moving the industry ahead at a quickening pace.
In 2005, only 6% of farmers used GPS-guided tractors and combines with autosteer, compared to 85% in 2022. Likewise, more than 70% of farmers began using GPS-enabled sprayer booms with nozzle control since 2010. Other precision technologies gaining popularity include fleet tracking, scouting with mobile devices and predictive models for treating pests.
More than two-thirds of dealers offer precision soil sampling, yield monitor analysis, satellite or aerial imagery, variable rate technology fertilizer and lime applications and VRT seeding prescriptions. One of the largest growth areas is using drones for precision pesticide application.
Croplife magazine reported these results in its July 2022 issue after Purdue University surveyed cooperatives, independent retailers and others in the Midwest.
Nitrogen management is one of the areas where new technology most can benefit farmers, Shannon said. Computer-driven application rates that are site-specific let growers apply fertilizer where needed and — just as importantly — not apply it in areas where it would not benefit the crop. Computer-aided planting helps in avoiding skips.
But Shannon said there are many issues to consider as technology evolves, including how farm equipment will travel on rural roads and how liability insurance will differ for autonomous equipment.
Field Crop Report
University of Illinois scientists each year conduct pest and disease surveys in corn and soybean crops across the state along with in-field tests of insecticides and seed treatments.
The 2022 report, now available, describes ongoing Bt-resistance monitoring results; field evaluations of traits and insecticides for controlling corn rootworm; results of insect pest surveys including dectes stem borer, soybean gall midge and rootworm adults; and a summary of weather and crop production for the growing season.
“We invite farmers to use the report in guiding control decisions, tracking performance over time and seeing trends in pest populations,” said Nick Seiter, report co-author and research assistant professor in the Department of Crop Sciences and Illinois Extension.
The report is available for download on the Extension website, along with reports from past years.
Specialty Crop Grants
The Missouri Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for anticipated funding through the federal Specialty Crop Block Grant Program.
Application deadline is 3 p.m. March 14.
The department offers the grant program to expand markets on local, regional and international levels, develop distribution channels for specialty crops and catalyze education, research, marketing, promotion, food safety strategies and crop-specific solutions for pests and diseases.
Application forms and more information are available online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov.
