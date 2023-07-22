Producers searching for options amid three years of back-to-back drought should consider emergency forages.
University of Missouri Extension agronomy specialist Todd Lorenz said producers need to find a way to fill feed gaps.
The 2021 season ended with less-than-average fall precipitation in central Missouri. The 2022 growing season opened with a moisture deficit deep into the soil profile.
“The impact of 2022 weather extremes, where both livestock and row crop production sustained challenges for the entire year, has now triggered even more challenges in 2023,” Lorenz said.
Forage production this year has not been enough to sustain the livestock numbers on hand, he said. In many cases, producers who already had culled the herd last year are selling off some of their improved genetics or having to pay extreme prices for hay.
Now that forage and livestock producers have become mentally adapted to this ongoing drought cycle, the question most often asked is “where do I go from here?”
Lorenz said producers can try several things that will help. His suggestions include:
• Consider late summer/fall annuals — Options for emergency forages in the late summer/early fall include turnips, oats, cereal rye, triticale, wheat and annual ryegrass.
• Boost stockpiles with nitrogen in August — Nitrogen applied to fescue in August should provide a significant increase of stockpile as a late fall to winter forage option.
• Get a soil test — Inter-seeding and overseeding will not be successful without adequate fertility.
• Thicken stands — Thicken by overseeding or no-till drilling. Fall is the best time to establish cool-season grasses.
• Broadcast legumes — Stands that do not meet the need for overseeding might benefit from adding legumes. These are typically frost-seeded in February.
• Practice rotational grazing — Even a simple rotation can stretch your grazing capacity and reduce overgrazing and stand decline.
ASF Fatigue
Biosecurity should be top of mind in summer fair season for those who show animals, especially swine, where keeping African swine fever out of the country is a top goal.
University of Missouri Extension veterinarian Cory Bromfeld said she’s noticed less concern overall about ASF among pork producers and those who show pigs. She calls it “ASF fatigue.”
“Producers have heard about African swine fever since 2018, when it was reported in China,” Bromfield said. “Over the next year or two, it was often in the news, infecting a new country, and we were responding in the U.S., wanting to prevent it from coming here. Lately it’s made it to the Western Hemisphere (Haiti and Dominican Republic), but people act like they’ve heard everything there is to hear about ASF. Because the U.S. hasn’t gotten it yet, it seems easier for them to ignore.”
Especially now in fair season, Bromfield said there are easy things to do to improve biosecurity, which will help not only in the case of ASF but also help minimize transmission of disease currently in the U.S., including:
• Dedicated clothing — People taking animals to fairs should wear dedicated clothing and footwear at the fair.
• Isolate animals after the fair — If animals are returning to the farm after the show, they should be housed away from the home herd for at least two weeks and worked with after working with the home herd.
• Bring home only animals — Don’t bring anything from the fair that doesn’t need to come home, such as food, shavings or manure. Wash the trailer to clean off manure.
