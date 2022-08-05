With dry weather and short pastures, Missouri cow-herd owners face tough culling decisions.
Give careful thought to which grass eaters go first, University of Missouri Extension beef nutritionist Eric Bailey said, and under drought stress, identifying those cows becomes urgent.
The first cut is simple, Bailey said.
Even the best herds have poor performers that need to be culled. Sell cows not pregnant or nursing. There is no feed for freeloaders when forage is short.
“Next, cull lactating cows with bad disposition, bad eyes, bad feed or bad udders,” Bailey said. “Now’s time to remove cows with blemishes or poor-doing calves.”
Downsizing goes beyond simply getting rid of bad cows, Bailey said.
Early weaning and selling calves can cut feed demand. That provides needed cash but can hurt annual income.
Another strategy calls for splitting a herd into young and old females. Sell one of the groups. Two- to four-year-olds may have superior genetics, but older cows show success in the farm’s management.
Overall, culling depends on forage outlook for summer, fall and winter feeding.
Bailey points out that in typical years, two-thirds of forage yield comes in spring growth. One-third comes in fall growth. That’s when winter stockpiling should happen.
Missouri producers with cool-season grass always deal with summer slumps, and even if rains return, Bailey said producers should expect below-average fall forage yields.
Most producers already are feeding hay and may face shortages this winter. Also, hay growth this year may have been affected by spring fertilizer prices.
A big long-term problem will be winter feed, Bailey said, and many farms face severe destocking.
“Initially, consider a 25% cut,” he said. “If normal rains don’t return, consider another 25% later.”
A 50% cut ahead of fall forage growth may allow stockpiling pastures for winter grazing. That cuts feed buying but depends on a return of rainfall.
Key is to plan downsizing, Bailey said.
“Producers who last longest in cow-calf businesses are not those who make the most money in good years,” he said. “They are those who lose the least in bad years.”
Silage cost
An updated MU Extension publication looks at silage costs and revenues.
Given current corn and input prices, MU Extension economists Ray Massey and Joe Horner say that farmers should reconsider long-standing rules of thumb for pricing. Their newly-updated guide, “Pricing Corn Silage,” is available for free download at extension.missouri.edu/g4591.
Silage — the harvest of corn plants at 60 to 70% of whole plant moisture when kernels are at half-milk line to black layer — can be made from corn planted for silage or as a grain crop. Silage’s value increases in times of drought and anticipated reduced grain yields.
Massey said the guide is intended to help farmers estimate the breakeven price to justify harvesting a corn crop as silage rather than grain. The Silage Cost Analyzer, an accompanying Excel spreadsheet, lets farmers input farm-specific information to estimate breakeven prices.
Farmers typically price silage using the rule of thumb that silage value per ton is 8 to 10 times the price of a bushel of corn. A factor of eight to nine is used to price silage in the field; a factor of nine to 10 is used for pricing it in storage. But with current corn and input prices, Massey said current silage prices in the field may be closer to seven times the price of a bushel of corn.
The publication also looks at drawbacks of harvesting silage rather than grain. One often-overlooked cost of silage is the removal of phosphorus and potassium from the soil. If soils are low in these nutrients, this can be an additional expense.
