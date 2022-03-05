With few effective chemicals left and no new herbicide classes on the horizon, farmers are going back to older products that still offer the promise of crop protection against resistant weeds.
Dicamba has been on the market since the 1960s, but the herbicide is used on about only 17% of corn acres in the U.S. It still appears to be effective on waterhemp and its troublesome weedy relatives, but dicamba isn’t currently labeled for use in sweet corn because of known sensitivity issues in the crop.
“Twenty years ago, herbicide sensitivity was the number one pest management concern in the sweet corn industry. There were a lot of important hybrids that had adverse responses,” said Marty Williams, a U.S. Department of Agriculture-Agricultural Research Service ecologist and adjunct professor in the Department of Crop Sciences at the University of Illinois.
But scientists know a lot more now about the genes that help corn safely metabolize dicamba and other herbicides. So it was time for Williams and his research team to take another look at the risk of sweet corn injury from dicamba.
“The gene that confers tolerance to dicamba and other herbicides in sweet corn is the same as in field corn, so our study system is representative of other types of corn,” Williams said.
The gene, Nsf1, is involved in detoxification of multiple herbicide families in plants. With two functional copies of the gene, corn fights off dicamba’s cellular attacks before they can cause injury. Mutant versions of the gene also exist in some corn lines, and plants with two mutant copies of the gene are highly sensitive to dicamba, while mutant-functional gene pairings offer intermediate protection.
A U of I study evaluated the combination of genotype, application timing and safener on dicamba injury, finding, as expected, sweet corn with mutant and intermediate Nsf1 genes showed more dicamba injury than corn with two copies of the functional gene. The study also showed dicamba application at the latest timing, V9, caused injury regardless of genotype, suggesting earlier applications are safer for all sweet corn lines, and the safener helped in almost every injury metric.
“This work really establishes what’s needed for more utility of dicamba in sweet corn,” said study co-author Aaron Hager, associate professor and Extension specialist in crop sciences.
“The work lays the foundation for the industry to use a tool that has not been widely used in this particular cropping sequence.”
Ag needs survey
For more than 100 years, University of Illinois Extension has worked with agricultural communities to empower them to meet challenges with confidence.
Now communities can be part of the future of farming in Illinois by taking a few minutes to share their thoughts with Extension researchers online at go.illinois.edu/AgNeeds.
“This survey will help us get an accurate picture of what our agriculture stakeholders’ needs are,” Extension local foods and small farms educator Katie Bell said.
Extension agriculture educators regularly ask those in the industry about concerns and use the feedback to develop trainings for the public on emerging topics and to develop research projects that address gaps in current understanding of crop sciences.
“Knowing what our farm communities are thinking about helps us prioritize what research projects our scientists can focus their efforts on so we can then share accurate information that our stakeholders can trust,” Bell said.
The survey is anonymous and open to all Illinois producers and agriculture industry professionals through the end of March. It will take 10 to 20 minutes to complete.
More information about the survey is available by contacting Bell at 618-687-1727 or klbell@illinois.edu.
