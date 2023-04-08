Producers surveyed across the U.S. intend to plant 92 million acres of corn in 2023, up 4% from last year, according to the Prospective Plantings report released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Planted acreage intentions for corn are up or unchanged in 40 of the 48 estimating states. The largest increase is expected in North Dakota, where producers intend to plant 800,000 more acres than in 2022, and if realized, the planted area of corn in Arizona and Idaho will be the largest on record.
Soybean growers intend to plant 87.5 million acres in 2023, up slightly from last year. Acreage increases from last year of 100,000 or more are expected in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Record high acreage is expected in Illinois, Nebraska, New York, Ohio and Wisconsin.
The report provides the first official, survey-based estimates of 2023 planting intentions. NASS bases the estimates on surveys conducted during the first two weeks of March from a sample of nearly 73,000 farm operators across the nation.
Other key findings in the report include:
• All wheat planted area for 2023 is estimated at 49.9 million acres, up 9% from 2022.
• Winter wheat planted area, at 37.5 million acres, is up 2% from the previous estimate and up 13% from last year.
• Area planted to other spring wheat for 2023 is expected to total 10.6 million acres, down 2% from 2022.
• All cotton planted area for 2023 is expected to total 11.3 million acres, 18% below last year.
Hog inventory
The March 1 inventory of all hogs and pigs at 72.86 million head, down about 2% from a revised estimate for last quarter and up just 0.2% from a year ago, is consistent with expectations for the latest USDA report.
The market hog inventory also is about 0.2% larger than a year ago, while the breeding herd is up nearly 0.5%, both again as expected, according to Jason Franken, agricultural economist at Western Illinois University and contributor to the farmdoc team.
With a slight decrease in sows farrowed offset by a modest increase to a new record of 11.01 pigs per litter for the period, the December-February pig crop is just fractionally larger than a year ago.
“Relative to actual farrowings last year, spring and summer farrowing intentions are down by about 1.25% and 2.91%, both also below the range of pre-report expectations, which should imply somewhat smaller slaughter numbers in subsequent periods,” Franken said.
“The USDA revised forecasts of U.S. per capita pork consumption in 2023 down by about a pound per person from its December projection of 52.1 pounds to now just 51 pounds per person.”
But the U.S. exported 556 million pounds of pork in January, or about 9% more than in January last year.
“Increasing shipments to China and Hong Kong by 35%, Japan by nearly 10% and Canada by 21% contributed to the growth, but exports to Mexico, spurred by appreciation of the peso against the dollar, accounted for about 41% of January pork exports,” Franken said.
Overall, the outlook is “fairly bearish for the near term” with more potential for optimism in the latter half of 2023.
Hog prices tend to be higher in the second and third quarters, with lower prices in the first and fourth quarters. Prices are forecast to rise from the average of $80.18 per hundredweight in the first quarter of 2023 to $89.12 and $94.11 in the second and third quarters before falling to $86.03 for the final quarter.
“These projections are consistent with the softening of demand and greater supply currently anticipated in the near-term, which may reverse somewhat in the latter half of the year,” Franken said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.