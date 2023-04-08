Producers surveyed across the U.S. intend to plant 92 million acres of corn in 2023, up 4% from last year, according to the Prospective Plantings report released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Planted acreage intentions for corn are up or unchanged in 40 of the 48 estimating states. The largest increase is expected in North Dakota, where producers intend to plant 800,000 more acres than in 2022, and if realized, the planted area of corn in Arizona and Idaho will be the largest on record.

