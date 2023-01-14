University of Illinois researchers will explore conversion of food waste and swine manure into pavement binder and transportation fuels thanks to a $2.5 million U.S. Department of Agriculture grant.
The project is one of three funded through the National Institute of Food and Agriculture’s Bioproduct Pilot Program, which supports research and development of value-added products from agricultural commodities to enhance a circular bioeconomy.
“Many of our daily-life products are created from derivatives of crude oil. Petroleum will eventually run out, and we need to find alternatives that are recyclable and renewable,” said Yuanhui Zhang, U of I professor of agricultural and biological engineering and principal investigator on the grant.
“We will use a hydrothermal liquefaction reactor system to convert biowaste into biocrude oil through a high-temperature, high-pressure process. This mimics petroleum formation in nature, where biowaste buried deep underground gradually turns into cruise oil over millions of years. In the HTL reactor, the process takes less than an hour.”
The biocrude oil will be separated into transportation fuel and a biobinder that can be mixed with gravel to create asphalt for road pavement. The HTL wastewater, which is high in nutrients, can be recovered for use as fertilizer.
Every year, the U.S. produces millions of tons of food and agricultural waste, costing billions of dollars for collection and management. Creating bioproducts can help reduce the high costs of managing waste, mitigate adverse environmental impact and sustain economic development.
Recycling biowaste also can lead to a significant reduction in landfills, which often are disproportionately located in underserved communities.
“Adopting a more circular economy ensures that wealth and other economic benefits in the form of jobs and other opportunities are created, and stay, in rural communities,” U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a press release from NIFA announcing the grants. “We must support and incentivize practices like these, because it’s what consumers want — and what farmers, and our planet, need.”
Fewer market hogs
The latest USDA Hogs and Pigs report puts the Dec. 1 inventory at 73.1 million head, down roughly 1% from last quarter and 2% from last year.
The year-over-year decline is driven by a nearly 2% smaller market hog inventory, as the breeding herd is nearly 0.5% larger than a year ago, according to Jason Franken, agricultural economist at Western Illinois University and contributor to the University of Illinois farmdoc team.
“Correspondingly, all weight classes of market hog inventories are down about 2% compared to the same time last year,” he said. “There are nearly 2% fewer hogs weighing under 180 pounds than a year ago, and these will be the market hogs arriving at processing plants from January to May 2023, suggesting some tempering of supply in the near-term.”
Meanwhile, winter farrowing intentions are up almost 1% from actual farrowings last year, and spring farrowing intentions are up about 0.5%.
“The USDA estimates U.S. per capita pork consumption at 51.4 pounds per person for 2022 and forecasts the number rising to 52.1 pounds per person in 2023, matching 2019 consumption levels prior to COVID-19. Domestic demand should remain robust,” Franken said.
The U.S. exported 540 million pounds of pork in October, just barely surpassing the prior October, constrained by high domestic prices, an appreciating dollar and competition from other pork-producing countries.
Compared to the same period last year, sizable increases in shipments of about 30.1% to Korea and 21.2% to China and Hong Kong are more than offset by 33.2% weaker exports to Australia and decreases to parts of Latin America.
“Overall, there is reason to be optimistic about hog prices,” Franken said. “In general, hog prices tend to be higher in the second and third quarter, with lower prices in the first and fourth quarters. Consistent with that pattern, this forecast places first-quarter prices at about $90.04 per hundredweight, rising to $101.09 and $105.06 by the second and third quarters before dropping to $91.72 for the fourth quarter.”
