University of Illinois researchers will explore conversion of food waste and swine manure into pavement binder and transportation fuels thanks to a $2.5 million U.S. Department of Agriculture grant.

The project is one of three funded through the National Institute of Food and Agriculture’s Bioproduct Pilot Program, which supports research and development of value-added products from agricultural commodities to enhance a circular bioeconomy.

