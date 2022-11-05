Increased volatility in prices of farm inputs such as fertilizer is likely here to stay well into 2023.

U.S. prices for fertilizer stabilized in June and then declined in July and August, but Ben Brown, University of Missouri senior research associate for the Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute, said it’s unlikely they will remain low.

