Increased volatility in prices of farm inputs such as fertilizer is likely here to stay well into 2023.
U.S. prices for fertilizer stabilized in June and then declined in July and August, but Ben Brown, University of Missouri senior research associate for the Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute, said it’s unlikely they will remain low.
“It is difficult to get downward pressure on input prices when output prices remain high,” he said.
Farmers and ranchers experienced 200 to 300% increases in fertilizer costs in 2021 and the first half of 2022 due to reductions in supply and strong demand. Many of the same factors look poised to return in 2023.
Natural gas is a major component in the manufacture of anhydrous ammonia. Tightness in European gas markets resulted in increased prices in the U.S. Gulf. Strong demand also appears likely as the U.S. makes preparations for fall wheat planting and 2023 acreage decisions.
“Fertilizer prices induced the largest behavioral change for U.S. ranchers and forage producers on weaker to negative margins and expanding drought designation,” Brown said.
Farmers who bought fertilizer early last year saw better prices than those who waited, but Brown said there’s no way to predict if that will happen again this year.
“Winter weather forecasts in Europe will play an unusually large role in U.S. fertilizer prices this winter. One option to spread the price risk is to split nitrogen applications in fall and spring,” he said.
Breakeven prices almost certainly will be higher in 2023, Brown said. Corn and other commodity prices must maintain current levels to offset increased input prices to achieve profit margins at the farm gate.
“A lot will happen in the next 12 months to influence commodity markets,” he said. “Naturally when prices move higher, we increase the potential for lower prices creating more risk and stress for farmers and ranchers.”
To combat rising prices, Brown recommends:
• Review crop insurance to make sure that coverage meets current situations.
• Create a well-defined grain marketing plan that provides some price protection.
• Lock in delivery prices, and insure with a Basic Revenue Protection Combination Plan.
Farm labor compensation
Today’s tight labor market makes it harder for farm employers to compete for workers.
Farm laborers work long hours, sometimes in inclement weather. Workers may need diverse skills to fill roles such as truck driver, mechanic, nutritionist, forage specialist, veterinarian, babysitter and weather forecaster. For this demanding work, farmworkers often get pay and benefits below what’s offered in other industries.
To help farms attract and retain workers, University of Missouri Extension agricultural economist Ryan Milhollin recommends considering nonmonetary compensation.
“Farm employers can use nonmonetary compensation to tap into what makes working on a farm unique and provide an inexpensive yet meaningful benefit to farm employment,” said Milhollin, an author of MU Extension’s Farm Labor Guide.
Benefits could include free housing, hunting privileges on farmer-owned land and continuing education opportunities. Milhollin said the key is getting to know your employees and what they enjoy. Choosing benefits employees will value will have a greater impact on retaining team members.
Farmhands once were a fixture of farmsteads, but fewer young people want to return to the farm, and there are financial obstacles to entering the industry.
Wages for farmworkers are rising at a slower pace than nonfarm wages, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service. In 2020, the average farm wage was $14.62 per hour, just 59% of the nonfarm wage of $24.68. The hired farm workforce also is aging, creating another obstacle for those seeking employees.
