Today’s weeds know how to fight back against long-used herbicides and adapt in ways that spell trouble in production agriculture.
Missouri already has 11 herbicide-resistant weed species, and waterhemp and Palmer amaranth, both in the pigweed family, rule the roost when it comes to resistant weeds in the state, University of Missouri Extension weed scientist Kevin Bradley said.
Resistant weeds are fast outpacing the development of new herbicides, and it’s the type of resistance that concerns Bradley.
“Some of the mechanisms responsible for resistance in these weeds like waterhemp and Palmer amaranth aren’t like anything we’ve seen before,” he said.
Herbicides focus on specific enzymes that bind to target sites. Historically, weeds have adapted through mutations in their internal enzymes that result in changes to the target sites – one of the most common resistance mechanisms identified in weeds.
More recently, weeds have been developing metabolic-based resistance, or non-target site resistance, which lets plants convert the herbicide’s active ingredient into inactive metabolites that don’t kill the plant. Worse yet, metabolic resistance can confer resistance to other herbicides within the same chemical groups and perhaps even to herbicides in other groups or new herbicides that have never been sprayed in that field.
This makes weed control even more unpredictable and concerning, Bradley said.
“Unfortunately, the trend with resistant pigweeds like waterhemp and Palmer amaranth right now is metabolic resistance,” he said. “When weed scientists have investigated the 2,4-D, dicamba or group 15 resistant pigweed populations that have been found in some states in recent years, they have found metabolic resistance mechanisms in these weeds more often than not.”
It’s going to take more than herbicides alone, Bradley said, to solve this problem with resistant weeds.
‘Keep mixing and rotating herbicide sites of action, but remember, herbicides alone aren’t a silver bullet,” he said.
Foliar fungicides
Use of foliar fungicides in soybeans has increased across the southern states, including Missouri, since 2005.
This uptick followed Hurricane Ivan’s wind and rain, which likely brought sports of soybean rust into the U.S.
The Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council has helped fund 43 Missouri foliar fungicide strip trials through the MU Certified Strip Trial program since 2018.
In those trials, Missouri soybean growers saw an average yield increase of 1.8 bushels per acre over nontreated acres when applying fungicides at R3 development stage. The increase was not unique to Missouri. Researchers in 240 small plot trials in nine states and Ontario, Canada, reported a 2.7% yield increase. “This corresponds to a 1.6 bushel-per-acre bump in 60-bushel bean,” MU Integrated Pest Management Coordinator Mandy Bish said.
But not all fields responded the same.
Researchers continue to look at how disease pressure, extreme precipitation and other actors such as row spacing affect response.
“Fungicides work when we need them. We do not want to lose that effectiveness,” Bish said.
Producers must weigh the yield increase against potential risk of fungicide resistance in the long term.
