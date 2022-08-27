Young and beginning farmers face many challenges, including access to land, financial capital, technical knowledge and support, social networks, adequate labor, marketing experience, health insurance and childcare.
University of Illinois Extension is wading through the challenges with these farmers to better understand the challenges and work together toward solutions.
“This generation of farmers is mission driven, including protecting the environment,” said Joseph Malual, extension specialist in community and economic development. “Land stewardship is a big deal.”
In a recent survey of emerging farmers in Northern Illinois, Malual discovered great interest from the group in marketing vegetables and meat products directly to local people. The problem is there isn’t a local market for their goods.
“Many rely on the Chicago, Madison and Dubuque markets to sell their products,” said Grant McCarty, Extension local food systems and small farms educator serving Jo Daviess, Stephenson and Winnebago counties.
Jen Schultz, Extension program coordinator in the counties, is collecting the data through multiple interviews with specialty crop growers, livestock producers and value-added commodity operators in the region.
The challenges are tough to overcome.
“These farmers are returning to help their family with farming after college because they enjoy rural life,” Malual said. “Almost all have a job outside of the farm to survive. Those who do secure farmland and operating money often can’t find additional people to work, so they have to learn all aspects of the job.”
In the coming year, Malual and a team of Extension professionals will work with farmers to strategize solutions.
“Our work to help young farmers is important to food production,” said Shelly Nickols-Richardson, U of I associate dean and Extension director. “We need to understand the barriers to entering the profession so that we can lower the hurdles to better support the future of Illinois agriculture.”
The project is funded by Extension and the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences, with financial support from the U of I Office of the Provost Investment for Growth Program.
Specialty crops webinars
The final segment of University of Missouri Extension’s Specialty Crop Business Management Series begins in September.
The webinar series helps new and established farmers learn how to make informed business decisions to become successful. The fourth and final part of the webinar series focuses on the business aspect of growing specialty crops.
Weekly Zoom sessions take place Tuesday nights from Sept. 6 to Oct. 4 with no class Sept. 20.
Sessions will discuss the economics of fruit and vegetable production, wholesale versus direct-to-consumer markets, business plans and grants, loans and government programs.
“Growing produce is half the battle,” Extension horticulturist Justin Keay said. “This class will help specialty crop growers succeed in the business side of their farming operations.”
A limited number of scholarships are available for Missouri beginning farmers.
