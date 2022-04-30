PITTSFIELD, Ill. — Forty-one years into a career with Farm Bureau, Blake Roderick sees the organization’s role as more important than ever.
“When there’s fewer farmers, you need an organization to help represent you,” Roderick said. “Farm Bureau has been very instrumental in representing the interests of farmers.
“We’ve become very important as a voice for agriculture, as it was when I started, in the U.S. Capitol, in Springfield and in local courthouses.”
Roderick retires Monday as executive director of the Pike-Scott Farm Bureau after decades of work on issues important years ago and still today to farmers and to the two counties.
Wetlands. Private property rights. Water quality. Floods. Economic development. Renewable fuels and energy. Zoning to protect agriculture and livestock production.
“Our mission is to help improve the quality of life for our members and the communities in which our members live,” Roderick said.
“Farming is basically land and water, and we’ve dealt with both of them — land issues and water issues,” he said. “When you’ve got the Illinois River, the Mississippi River, you’re going to be involved in water issues. Dealing with lack of water. Dealing with way too much water. Water for transportation. Bridges over the top of water. Where the water and land interconnect is probably where we’ve been the most involved.”
Pike County’s concerns over federal wetland regulation spearheaded to a national battle over private property rights in the early 1990s and a major victory when President George H.W. Bush agreed that a wetland isn’t a wet spot in someone’s back yard.
“That appetite by the federal government to regulate everything hasn’t gone away. We’ve kicked it back a couple times, but that isn’t going to stop until Congress passes laws that say you can’t be regulating every bit of water,” Roderick said.
Private property rights remains an equally important local issue.
“Not just federal or state regulations but how business interacts with private landowners. Whether it be a transmission line, pipeline or fiber optic cable, we’ve been involved in those things, representing our members and their interests,” Roderick said. “If it’s involved our members, we’ve been involved.”
Now Roderick says it’s time for him to focus on other things.
Top priorities for retirement include working on the home and gardens he shares with wife Betsy in Pittsfield, writing projects and spending time with the grandkids — one in Barry, two in Camp Point and three in Temple, Texas. He’ll also continue serving as vice chair of the Mid-America Port Commission and on the board of Mid-America Intermodal Authority Port District.
“The last two years of COVID kind of made my mind up for me,” the 65-year-old Roderick said. “I’d spent my whole career planning and executing meetings, events, campaigns. The last two years, I’ve planned and canceled, planned and canceled. I kind of said ‘well maybe it’s time to go.’”
Roderick announced his retirement on Nov. 10, 2021, the 40th anniversary of the date he was hired by Pike County Farm Bureau.
Interested in “the political side of things” after graduating from Texas A&M with a degree in agricultural economics and knowing Farm Bureau was involved in those issues, Roderick applied for an assistant manager opening in the Sangamon County Farm Bureau and started work Feb. 18, 1981.
His first tasks involved working with farmers as the state’s new farmland assessment law was implemented and putting together the newsletter — work he continued to do when the prospect of a pay raise drew him from Springfield to Pittsfield on Dec. 1, 1981, for the manager’s job with the Pike County Farm Bureau.
After never living more than three years living in one spot — Roderick’s dad was affectionately known as an “itinerant teacher” who moved his family around Illinois — he’s lived in Pittsfield ever since and now 25 years in the same house.
Roderick added the manager’s duties in Scott County on Jan. 1, 1987, and since Sept. 1, 2018, served as executive director of the merged Pike-Scott Farm Bureau.
Pike-Scott Farm Bureau President Kim Curry said Roderick makes his job easy thanks to his wealth of knowledge and experience.
“If it’s flood relief or fighting a bill, he knows the contacts, and things happen,” Curry said. “He’s also been a leadership trainer. He takes farmers out of the field and makes them spokesmen for important agricultural issues. Elected officials want to hear from farmers.”
Jenna Morrow succeeds Roderick in the executive director’s role, beginning June 1, and Roderick offers some simple advice.
“Everything you’re doing you’re doing for the members. They’re the ones that determine the course of action for the organization,” Roderick said. “I’ve been a leader in the organization, in the community, in the state and national organization and in other state and national organizations. She’s going to take on that mantle of leadership. I’ve been lucky that my boards have given me plenty of rope to run with or hang myself with, whatever the case may be.”
Along the way, he told the story of agriculture in the counties, and kept members informed, with a newsletter — initially a retooled Pike County Farmer starting in July 1982, the Scott County Farm Bureau news and since October 2006, the Farm Post, a dual publication for the counties.
“Farm Bureau has been very, very good to me,” Roderick said. “I just hope that I’ve been very, very good to it.”
