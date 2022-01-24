EDINA, Mo. — Landowners and renters can learn about farm leases from University of Missouri Extension specialists on Thursday, Feb. 10.
Participants can attend a program from 6 to 9:30 p.m. via Zoom or in-person at one of six locations statewide, including the Knox County High School library at 55701 State Highway 6 in Edina.
Topics include current rental rates and trends, items to include in a lease, terminating a lease, recreational leases and crop and livestock share arrangements.
Registration and more information are available online by searching “Missouri farm leases” at extension.missouri.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.