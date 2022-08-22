MONTICELLO, Mo. — University of Missouri Extension specialists will offer a farm lease program 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at seven locations across the state, including the MU Extension Center at 104 E. Jefferson in Monticello, and via Zoom.
Program topics include current rental rates and trends, items to include in a lease, terminating a lease, recreational leases and crop and livestock share arrangements.
