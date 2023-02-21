HANNIBAL, Mo. — University of Missouri Extension will sponsor a farm succession planning workshop in Hannibal.
The free workshop — led by MU Extension agricultural business and policy specialists Wesley Tucker, Karisha Devlin and Mary Sobba — will take place noon to 2:30 p.m. March 7 in the basement meeting room at FCS Financial, 3200 Highway 61.
Participants will learn how to navigate family roles and business roles to prevent conflict, improve communication within the farm farm business, share farm management decision-making with family during short-term crises and organize a plan to transition farm ownership and management responsibilities to the next generation.
Registration and more information are available by calling the Knox County Extension office at 660-397-2179 and online at extension.missouri.edu.
