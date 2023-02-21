HANNIBAL, Mo. — University of Missouri Extension will sponsor a farm succession planning workshop in Hannibal.

The free workshop — led by MU Extension agricultural business and policy specialists Wesley Tucker, Karisha Devlin and Mary Sobba — will take place noon to 2:30 p.m. March 7 in the basement meeting room at FCS Financial, 3200 Highway 61.

