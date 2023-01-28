PITTSFIELD, Ill. — The coffee in Jeremy Thomas’ cup represents more than a souvenir of a recent trip.
It’s also a reminder of the connections farmers share around the world.
Thomas, a Pittsfield farmer and Pike-Scott Farm Bureau treasurer, joined the organization’s president Kim Curry and Executive Director Jenna Morrow this month at the American Farm Bureau Federation convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico. While there, they toured a coffee plantation and tropical fruit farm — treks that emphasized the similarities shared despite the differences between farmers in Illinois and the U.S. territory.
“They have similar challenges that we do here. Labor is a big issue for them on both the coffee plantation and the fruit farm. They mentioned that the lack of people wanting to work is an issue for them,” Thomas said. “They were talking about how they fertilize the pineapple. They had to spray fungicide and insecticide.”
In talking to Puerto Rican farmers, Thomas felt they were speaking the same language.
“It does broaden your scope of just the challenges, the rewards that you get. Even though we’re so far apart, we’re really similar,” Thomas said.
One key difference is the crops.
Corn and soybeans are grown in Puerto Rico, but its top crops include sugar cane and plantains.
Some 2,000 trees known for their high-quality production line the plantation’s steep terrain and produce about 4,000 pounds of coffee each year.
“They trim the trees and pick the coffee beans by hand,” waiting to harvest mature beans which have turned from green to red and offer the best flavor, Curry said.
“After they pick the beans, they sort them by size and color. They dry them, roast them and bag them for shipping,” he said. “All this is pretty well done by hand.”
The fruit farm focused on the three P’s — pineapple, plantains and papaya — as cash crops.
“They plant pineapple about once a month, which spreads out planting, harvest and the workload equally over the year. It takes around a year or so to get to maturity,” Curry said. “The farm had 330 acres of production ground. Irrigation was necessary — and possible. They grow crops year-round. The growing season is 12 months.”
Surprising to the Illinois farmers was the land rental agreement.
“The government down there owns all the ground. If you’re a farmer, you have to rent the ground through a contract from the government for 15 years at a time,” Thomas said. “As long as you show that you’re using the ground wisely and producing from it, they usually renew the contract. That was a big difference from here in the states.”
Understanding the similarities and differences in ag is a valuable perspective reinforced by talking with producers from across the country at the annual convention.
‘It brings farmers and ranchers from all over the U.S. with all different situations — different types of weather, different crops, different challenges,” Morrow said. “It’s really interesting to hear and discuss how you handle it and take back some of that knowledge.”
Farmers also need that understanding of what their counterparts face.
“When we talk in Farm Bureau about policies and legislation, it’s not all about row crops in central Illinois. It’s about everything,” Curry said.
For Curry, Thomas and Morrow, the trip also was about coffee.
“I love coffee. We did buy some of their coffee from the plantation. I’ve been drinking it every day,” Thomas said. “It is a lot different. It’s stronger than most of the Folger’s and other brands. It was good.”
