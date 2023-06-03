Farmland prices

With the potential of less income to spend, farm buyers could become more fickle about interest in land, depending on location, soil type and other factors. Meanwhile, higher interest rates will increase borrowing costs.

 Illinois Farm Bureau Photo/Catrina Rawson

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Farmland values could level off in the months ahead following an amazing run the past couple years.

John Moss, co-founder and owner of the Bloomington-based Loranda Group, believes farmland buyers are becoming more selective as farm returns tighten amid rising interest rates.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.

