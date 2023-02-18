Fertilizer Demand

A predicted boost in corn acres this spring along with an 11% increase in winter wheat seedings could drive fertilizer demand. 

 Photo by Illinois Farm Bureau photographer Catrina Rawson

PEORIA, Ill. — The supply of fertilizer is improving around the world following shocks to the system last year.

And the timing of the buildup is critical as fertilizer demand is expected to grow this season, according to B.K. Morris, senior markets editor, fertilizers, for CRU Group.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.

