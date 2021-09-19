CARTHAGE, Ill. — Hancock County Farm Bureau Manager Kristin Huls wants farmers, and farming communities, to focus on safety this week — and every week.
National Farm Safety and Health Week kicks off today with a “farm safety yields real results” theme just in time for the busy harvest season.
“Not only is safety important, but also health,” Huls said. “Our farmers put in very long days during harvest, stressful days. If they can stay focused, fueled and hydrated, that’s a good thing.”
To help fuel farmers for harvest, the county’s women’s committee puts together farm safety baskets, filled with healthy snacks like beef jerky and peanut butter crackers, for 10 grain elevators in the county.
The committee also includes signs reminding people to “start seeing tractors” as farm equipment hits the road.
“If you’re following an implement or a semi, if you can’t see their mirror, then they can’t see you,” Huls said. “That’s your clue to slow down and hold back a little bit.”
Fall harvest can be one of the busiest and most dangerous seasons for the agriculture industry, which is still the most dangerous in America with 573 fatalities, or an equivalent of 23.1 deaths per 100,000 workers, based on 2019 data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
For 77 years, National Farm Safety and Health Week has been recognized during the third week of September to bring attention to the risks of working in agriculture.
Daily themes this year are:
Monday — Tractor safety and rural roadway safety.
Tuesday — Overall farmer health.
Wednesday — Safety and health for youth in agriculture.
Thursday — Agricultural Fertilizer and chemical safety.
Friday — Safety and health for women in agriculture.
AgriSafe Network, which works to support a growing network of trained agricultural health and safety professionals, will offer free daily webinars at noon and 2 p.m. on topics ranging from stress and mental health impacts on farmers to anhydrous ammonia safety for farmworkers. More information about the webinars is available online at agrisafe.org.
With Monday’s focus on rural roadway safety, drivers sharing the road need to be aware that farm equipment makes wide left turns.
“You often see them pull over to the right side, and it may appear they’re pulling over for you to pass, but they may be pulling over to make a left turn. Wait for them to motion you by,” Huls said.
In the meantime, Huls asks drivers to slow down and be patient when they encounter farm equipment on the road.
“Our farmers don’t want to be on the road. Unfortunately, that’s how they have to get from field to field,” Huls said.
“Most of the time, these combines or tractors are going less than two miles. They’re just moving fields,” Huls said. “That short distance to stay behind and be patient is not going to make a huge difference at the end of the day in the amount of time it takes us to get somewhere on time.
Sometimes farmers may be moving more than one piece of equipment at a time.
“If you meet one vehicle, you need to wait for the dust to settle,” Huls said. “There’s a good chance more are following. They travel in groups when moving field to field.”