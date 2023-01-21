Food Price Inflation

Consumers will likely see the cost of groceries continue to rise well into 2023, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Egg prices are likely to increase as ongoing outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza continue to reduce the U.S. egg layer flock. 

 File Photo/Illinois Farm Bureau photographer Catrina Rawson

WASHINGTON — It looks like U.S. consumers will have to stomach another year of historically high food prices.

The latest food price outlook from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service projects all food prices could increase 3.5% to 4.5% in 2023.

This story was distributed through a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, visit FarmWeekNow.com.

