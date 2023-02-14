QUINCY — Jennifer Shelts considers the annual Gardener’s Palette a kickoff to spring.
“Besides the chance to meet up with all the other gardeners in the area, there’s a large variety of different opportunities to learn everything from making your own salad dressing to perennial successes,” said Shelts, Master Gardener Program Coordinator with University of Illinois Extension in Adams, Brown, Hancock, Pike and Schuyler counties. “People leave very excited.”
Extension and Adams County Master Gardeners sponsor the program slated for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 4 at the Quincy Senior and Family Resource Center, 639 York.
Ten educational sessions will be offered with topics including shade gardening and container gardening to raised beds. New topics this year include healthy ponds and how to grow and cook with gourmet mushrooms.
Also new is tech in the garden, a session led by Extension horticulture educator Chris Enroth.
“There’s so many apps out there,” Shelts said. “Chris will be teaching different ways to bring tech into our gardens, finding out what your plans may need.”
The $40 registration fee, which increases to $45 after Feb. 24, covers a boxed lunch, printed materials and entry to the vendor fair.
The “make-and-take” herb salad dressing session has an extra $10 charge and a registration deadline of Feb. 17.
