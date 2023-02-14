QUINCY — Jennifer Shelts considers the annual Gardener’s Palette a kickoff to spring.

“Besides the chance to meet up with all the other gardeners in the area, there’s a large variety of different opportunities to learn everything from making your own salad dressing to perennial successes,” said Shelts, Master Gardener Program Coordinator with University of Illinois Extension in Adams, Brown, Hancock, Pike and Schuyler counties. “People leave very excited.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.