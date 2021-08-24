BAYLIS, Ill. — What Matt Bradshaw could only imagine years ago is a step closer to reality.
Officials broke ground Tuesday morning on a new multipurpose facility at the Orr Research Center near Baylis.
“We’re extremely excited for the ability to have this advanced facility, to be able to give our community a higher level of ag learning for many, many years to come,” Bradshaw said.
Bradshaw’s late dad Fred, who helped spearhead the Orr Center and dreamed of seeing this expansion, “would be extremely proud of all the people who donated time and money towards this facility and of the like-minded philosophy of trying to help people and improve people’s lives,” he said. “This is a bittersweet moment.”
Construction will begin in September on the 24,000-square-foot facility housing offices and classrooms, an exposition/arena space and an animal care unit designed for short-term or temporary housing.
“This does what we do well, which is create the next generation of professionals that will be serving our number one industry in the state which is ag,” said German Bollero, associate dean for research and director of agriculture experiment station in the University of Illinois College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences.
The facility not only provides a home for an array of educational services but showcases the 40-year partnership between the University of Illinois, John Wood Community College and the Orr Corporation, which oversees the research center, to build a strong rural economy.
“Today is a defining moment for this region,” JWCC President Mike Elbe said.
The Orr Corp. board, headed by Bradshaw, spearheaded work to raise private funds — close to $1.8 million to date — for the project expected to cost $2.2 to $2.4 million.
Major donations included $300,000 from Compeer Financial as an investment in agriculture and rural communities, $450,000 from the Richard L. Gray Perpetual Charitable Trust to support the animal care unit and more than $101,000 from Illinois Farm Bureau and seven area Farm Bureaus.
“Farm Bureau is happy to be a part of this,” Brown County Farm Bureau President Jon Boylen said. “The impact and the importance of this project is really generational.”
JWCC proposed the multipurpose building in 2016 as a way to enhance its agriculture program, and the project quickly won support from the board of the West Central Illinois Agriculture Research and Demonstration Center, Inc, more commonly known as the Orr Corp.
By 2017, the Orr Corp. made the facility a priority after a potential funding source fell through, pledging to pursue private and industry donations for the project along with state support.
An intergovernmental agreement signed in February 2020 between JWCC and the U of I cleared the way for the corporation to move forward with building the facility, which is included in the JWCC Master Plan.
“You take a simple idea, a good idea and you just get the right people behind it. In this part of the country, if you say youth and ag, people just jump in. That’s been our experience with this project. said Mike Tenhouse, who chairs JWCC’s ag department. “I’m just excited we can get started so we can see it through and have a resource that will be exceptional not only for John Wood but for our region, for our entire area.”
The facility will be the first new construction at the Orr Center since a chemical shed was added on the crop side in 1993 and the calving barn on the beef side was replaced in spring 1998.
“It’s all about opportunities, being able to have this,” said Mckayla Jennings, Section 13 FFA President and a current JWCC student.
Plans call for having the new building, located southeast of the existing classroom building, under roof by winter. A dedication ceremony is planned for late spring or early summer 2022.