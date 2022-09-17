A parent fed up with a child’s persistent use of technology (internet, video games, tablet, you name it) has decided to pull the plug on the sedentary habits. They strip the devices from their child’s hands and throw them outside and say “go play!” The child looks around. Before them lays their entire suburban property comprised of lawn. Looking left and right they see their neighbor’s yard, more lawn. To the back of the property where once ran a creek, now buried, is a smoothly graded ditch draining toward a culvert. This ditch is planted with what? Lawn, of course.

What the above-mentioned situation lacks is diversity, and without diversity, you can’t support a dynamic ecosystem that attracts wildlife.

