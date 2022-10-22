As the growing season draws to an end, temperatures cool, woody plants prepare for dormancy and we enjoy the last blooms of the season. For many of us, autumn also means sniffles and sneezes caused by seasonal allergies.

Seasonal allergies are a reaction to airborne pollen entering the body and being misidentified as a threat. Itchy eyes, runny noses, sneezing and congestion are frustrating symptoms, so many of us look around for the culprit and notice the bright yellow blooms of goldenrod. The correlation between seasonal allergies and the bloom time of goldenrod is strong, but this does not equal causation. Goldenrod is not to blame — ragweed is the guilty species.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.