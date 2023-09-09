Good Growing (Johnson)

Tithonia, also known as Mexican sunflower, is attractive to a variety of pollinators. The flowers typically begin blooming in July and will continue until a frost.

 Photo by Ken Johnson, U of I Extension

As summer transitions to fall, our landscapes also transition. The bright-colored flowers of summer begin to fade, and many plants begin to look ragged. Goldenrod and asters often provide much-needed color to the landscape. However, another plant that can add some color to our landscapes is tithonia, also known as Mexican sunflower.

What do they look like?

