Illinois Extension is a resource available for all community members. We work hard to help residents find solutions to challenges and keep current on industry and university research. We provide education and outreach through a variety of outlets — including this article.

Another service provided by Extension is the answering of individual calls or emails from community members. The type of questions we receive are as varied and unique as the trees in a forest. Some people call to inquire about pest and disease management. Others need assistance identifying a mysterious plant or planting recommendations. Occasionally, we get a call that is whimsical.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.