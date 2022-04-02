Every year, hummingbirds travel from their winter homes of Central America and Mexico to North America. Hummingbirds currently are making their trip north with an expected arrival to West-Central Illinois around April 10 to 20. Knowing when these birds will arrive can help us prepare.
Plant flowers for nectar
To attract hummingbirds to your yard, incorporate flowers in the landscape that will provide hummingbirds with a source of nectar. Tubular flowers are preferred, as hummingbirds have evolved both qualities and abilities that allow them to access a tube-shaped opening — their long beaks being the most obvious, but also their long tongues.
Hummingbirds utilize their keen eyesight rather than the sweet smell of nectar to find available food. Hummingbirds hone in on bright reds, pinks, rich lavenders and blue-colored flowers. Orange is also good, but they are less attracted to white or yellow blossoms. Plan for continuous blooming throughout the summer to provide season-long feeding.
Hummingbirds need insects in their diet, so providing plants that attract insects is also a thoughtful addition to the hummingbird garden. Flowers such as yarrow and milkweeds, and plants with clustered flowers, often attract ants and other small insects. Some plants that hummingbirds particularly like are trumpet vine, columbine and bee balm. Some other great options are blue iris, foxglove, beard tongue and liatris. Annuals such as fuchsia and lantana can provide a food source when perennials haven’t started blooming, especially with newly-planted gardens.
Plant for nesting
Hummingbirds will build their nest in the forked branch of a tree, or in the shelter of dense bushes. The nest is a compact cup shape of grasses, plant fibers or spider webs, lined with plant down. The outside is camouflaged with lichens and dead leaves, all materials they can gather from plants in our landscape.
Hummingbird nests are about 1.5 inches in diameter, so roughly the size of a golf ball. If you are fortunate enough to find a hummingbird nest, it can be tempting to watch it closely. Like all nesting birds, female hummingbirds can be shy and skittish and may abandon nests if they do not feel secure. It is always best to keep your distance from a nest and enjoy it from afar rather than risk harming the nest or hatchlings by being too eager to see them.
Provide perches
It is important for hummingbirds to have a safe place to rest and sleep in your yard; this can be trees, shrubs or even clothesline or swing sets. Hummingbirds will perch to rest or survey their territory. Some spots should be in the open and obvious for territorial birds, while others should be in protected areas, hidden from view of predators and protected from any cooler overnight temperatures.
Provide water
Hummingbirds get a lot of liquid from the nectar and sugar water they feed on, but they still need water to wash the sticky residue off their feathers. A normal birdbath is too large and too deep for hummingbirds, so one option is to add stones to the bath to make it shallower. Drippers or fountains added to birdbaths are another option. With these water features, it is essential to clean nozzles, baths and rocks regularly.
Provide nectar feeders
We can provide other food sources to hummingbirds with nectar feeders. The best mix to use is one part sugar to four parts water. You probably have seen the premade nectar mixes at the store, some red in color, some clear. It is totally unnecessary to use red dye in nectar; it doesn’t add any nutritional value or other benefits. Regularly change the nectar, and clean your feeder, to maintain a healthy food source for hummingbirds.
To attract more hummingbirds, hang multiple nectar feeders around your yard. Not only will you have a better chance at attracting more hummingbirds, but this also prevents a bully hummer from scaring away other birds.
When placing your feeders, locate them close to shelter or perching areas, such as trees or shrubs. Keep the feeder out of the sun to slow the fermentation process, which will help the nectar last longer. Hummingbirds are always fun to watch, so make sure you can see the feeders easily from inside your home. Place a feeder where you can easily access it to change nectar and clean it. You also should keep feeders away from where cats and snakes can reach them; it is suggested at least 4 feet above the ground.
