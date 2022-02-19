Whether you are a lover of science, nature, data or all the above, citizen science is a great way for people just like you to participate in scientific processes.
Tracking native butterfly populations, identifying native plant species and wildlife or monitoring local streams and rivers are great opportunities to get outside to collect information from your local environment and share it with the scientific community.
Anyone can be involved in citizen science.
With most programs, protocols are created to provide guidance on information to be collected so data is consistent and high quality. Programs also provide identification guides and other informational manuals to provide participants with the resources to successfully collect data. The data collected from these projects can be used to help scientists draw real conclusions, which later are shared with the volunteers and the public.
One of my favorite citizen science efforts is the Great Backyard Bird Count from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. Each year in February, participants are encouraged to watch birds (for only 15 minutes per day) in their backyard or anywhere else to help provide scientists a snapshot of bird populations before the birds’ annual migrations.
Over a four-day period, you count the birds in your yard and submit the sightings online to the website. This effort takes place worldwide with the results shared online and back to the participants. For those interested in getting involved, you can find more information about this citizen science effort at https://www.birdcount.org/participate/.
Other great programs for getting involved in citizen science include the Illinois Butterfly Monitoring Network, Illinois River Watch, Bee Spotter, Monarch Watch, Calling Frog Survey and Project BudBurst. For a great list of opportunities, check out this list from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources at https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/education/Pages/CitizenScience.aspx. Topics covered include environmental science, animal science and astronomy.
Good Growing Tip: Citizen science is a great activity to get all ages involved. There are many fun activities that kids can do, and projects can even be done in groups!
