HAMILTON, Ill. — In January, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed House Bill 2894 into law, declaring that the first Saturday in May would be recognized as Veterans Gardening Day throughout the state. Hamilton will host one of these events on Saturday.
Deborah Whitaker, one of the driving forces behind that movement, has been pushing to help support veterans in becoming more self-sufficient. The Gardening Day is just a part of that plan.
“We want to give veterans the resources they need to help them grow some of their own food,” Whitaker said. “On top of just giving them healthy eating options, it will help give then a break at the register when they go to the store.”
Whitaker lost her son, Dustin, in a motorcycle accident a decade ago. He was an Army National Guard veteran who, following his departure from the service, was an avid gardener. His passion inspired Whitaker to help others by doing what he loved.
“Right now, I have enough gardening supplies to be able to give about 100 veterans a kit worth about $50 to get them started,” she said of the Veterans Gardening Day event she’s hosting Saturday at the Hamilton Community Center.
Whitaker said, for her event, “veterans” including past military members as well as firefighters and law enforcement officers.
“We’re going to have two master gardeners come in to help,” she said. “Not only for the growing, but for canning and preserving, as well.”
Whitaker said her ultimate goal is to see a Veterans Gardening Day implemented nationwide.
“I’ve been contacted by armories in Iowa asking if they were eligible to come to the event,” she said. “We don’t have any boundaries or borders. Everyone is welcome.”
Saturday’s Gardening Day will have food and drinks, with her grandson and his friends helping to serve the food.
“When my son died, his son was eighteen months old,” Whitaker said. “He’s eleven now, and he wanted to help, so he’s bringing some of his friends out, and when a guest sits down for lunch, they’ll go and ask what they want on a chili dog and bring it to them.”
Whitaker said that volunteers would be welcome to help with sorting the gardening supplies to give to veterans. She said that she will be able to get it done, but it would easier and faster with some helping hands.
Along with the Hamilton event, Veterans Gardening Day will also be celebrated in Jacksonville, Woodstock, and Knoxville. Whitaker said she hopes to see more communities pick up the events in the future.
“We just want a way to remember the heroes,” she said. “And doing this, we can help them be more independent.”
The Veterans Gardening Day event will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Hamilton Community Center, 1680 Keokuk Street in Hamilton.
