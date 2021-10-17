Whether you apply fertilizer to your lawn, pasture or production field, the 4R principles of nutrient management are relevant information that can be used when making applications. When making fertilizer applications, it is always important to consider if we are using the right fertilizer source at the right rate, at the right time and in the right place.
Right Source — In order to determine if we are using the correct fertilizer source, it is important to consider how the fertilizer will be used. If the fertilizer is applied earlier in the season with the hope of providing a season-long benefit, a slow release or stabilized form is suggested; this is often used with nitrogen as we can easily lose nitrogen in the soil due to environmental factors.
If applying nitrogen to a lawn, it is suggested to use a nitrogen-rich source such as urea (46-0-0) rather than a balanced source (10-10-10). With the balanced source, we also are applying phosphorus and potassium which may not be needed. Excess phosphorus may result in phosphorus runoff.
Right Time — Nitrogen recommendations for lawns range from 1 to 4 pounds of actual N per 1,000 square feet, or 44 to 175 pounds per acre. Nitrogen recommendations for corn can vary by grower, but potentially range from 100 to 250 pounds of actual N per acre. With these large quantities of a fertilizer that we know is very mobile in the soil, it is advisable to make split applications; apply half or part of the nitrogen early in the season and the rest later in the season. This helps to increase the nutrient availability later in the season for the growing lawn or crop.
Applying fertilizer at the right time also includes not applying phosphorus (manure or inorganic fertilizers) to frozen or snow covered soils, and applying fall nitrogen once soil temperatures are consistently below 50 degrees at a 4-inch depth.
Right Rate — When fertilizing with the right rate, it is suggested to start with a soil sample and only apply fertilizer based on the soil nutrient supply and what the plant needs. Determining the right rate of nutrients needed is important to the success of a nutrient management program. This includes applying too much fertilizer and losing it from leaching, runoff and volatilization or applying too little fertilizer which can limit the availability of other nutrients in the soil. The use of variable rate applications helps to better tailor fertilizer needs to different soil types and soil nutrient levels.
Right Place — When fertilizing in the right place, only apply nutrients where the crop can use them. This includes applying nutrients only in areas that are considered deficient, based on a soil test, incorporating broadcast applied phosphorus fertilizers and monitoring broadcast spreaders’ range to prevent application in the street and waterways. Fields or lawns can be managed in zones to apply only to areas where nutrient deficiencies occur. Precision guidance can be used for variable rate applications, planting over the fertilizer band and accurate applications.
Good Growing Fact: With the Illinois Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy, the goal is to reduce the state’s phosphorus load by 25% and nitrate-nitrogen load by 15% by 2025. With the implementation of the 4R principles of nutrient management, this goal can more easily be achieved. The 4R Nutrient Stewardship covers so much more than what I have touched on here. More information is available online at nutrientstewardship.org/4rs/ and by contacting your local Extension office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.