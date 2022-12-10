Poinsettias, amaryllis, holly and evergreens are common sights during the holidays. Another group of plants, holiday cacti, also make an appearance this time of year. With their brightly-colored flowers ranging from white, pink and yellow to orange, red or purple, they often are given as gifts during the holidays.

While they are commonly referred to as Christmas cactuses, there are several different types of holiday cacti sold: the Thanksgiving cactus, Christmas cactus and Easter/spring cactus. They get their common names from the holiday closest to their traditional bloom dates.

