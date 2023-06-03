Every day when I drive up to my house, I am confronted with the neglect of my landscape. Admittedly, I did not cut back my ornamental grasses this spring.

At a Memorial Day pool party, the conversation turned to neighbors who don’t cut back their grasses. Everyone agreed that uncut ornamental grasses drove them crazy! I slunk low in my patio chair and shot my wife a glance that read, “Don’t give me away!”

